Chief Keef has been been hospitalized with undisclosed medical issue: Fans pray for his recovery

Rapper Chief Keef has been hospitalized. Pic credit: BigGucci Sosa/YouTube

Rapper Chief Keef (Keith Farrelle Cozart) has been hospitalized with an undisclosed illness.

The 25-year-old rapper took to Instagram Story to share a photo that appeared to show him in a hospital bed. But he did not share information about why he was hospitalized.

The photo only shows a tattooed arm, and he appeared to be lying in a hospital bed with an IV in his arm.

Fans have been expressing concern about the rapper’s health. However, many were optimistic about his condition, with some saying that the fact that he could update his Instagram suggested he was doing well.

The hip-hop news reporter DJ Akademiks (Livingston Allen) shared Chief Keef’s hospital photo on his Instagram page.

“Pray for Chief Sosa,” Akademiks captioned the photo.

Chief Keef previously shared a photo that raised concerns about his health

Chief Keef first hinted that he was battling ill-health just over two weeks ago.

He took to Instagram on January 18 to share a photo of what appeared to be part of his leg. The limb appeared swollen.

“Pimp in distress,” he captioned the photo.

Many of his 6.5 million followers expressed concern, but the rapper did not share details about his condition.

“No way that’s yo leg…what is that??” one worried fan asked.

Fans have also been posting get-well wishes on Twitter

Chief Keef’s Twitter fans have been expressing concern and offering prayers for his recovery.

“Chief Keef currently in the hospital. Pray for him,” one fan tweeted.

Chief Keef currently in the hospital. Pray for him. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/nl35M4M5FK — Saycheese TV 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) February 2, 2021

“Chief Keef shares a photo of him at the hospital. Prayers up,” another fan tweeted.

Chief Keef shares a photo of him at the hospital. Prayers up 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/OmlTWdTQzV — Hot Freestyle (@HotFreestyle) February 2, 2021

News that Chief Keef is in the hospital comes after Monsters and Critics reported in January that Dr. Dre (Andre Romelle Young) was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and hospitalized following a brain aneurysm.

The 55-year-old Straight Outta Compton producer was released from the hospital and returned to the studio after more than a week at the ICU.

Real Housewives of Dallas star D’Andra Simmons was also hospitalized with COVID-19 in December.

She has since recovered and returned home.

Who is Chief Keef?

Chief Keef is a rapper and producer from Chicago.

He dropped out of high school in Chicago’s South Side to pursue a music career.

Keef gained prominence after Kanye West remixed his song I Don’t Like with other prominent rappers, including Pusha T, Jadakiss, and Big Sean.

Chief Keef is one of the pioneers of the Chicago rap style known as drill.

He released his debut album Finally Rich in December 2012. The album included hit singles, such as I Don’t Like, Love Sosa, and Hate Bein’ Sober.