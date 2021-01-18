Dr. Dre released from the hospital, back in studio after brain aneurysm

Dr. Dre (Andre Romelle Young) has been released from the hospital and is back in the studio after more than a week at the ICU.

The 55-year-old Let Me Ride rapper was hospitalized following a brain aneurysm last week. He was released on Friday, according to TMZ.

Focus, a music producer, took to Instagram to upload a photo showing Dre and a couple of his friends and colleagues in a recording studio.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Straight Outta Compton producer and his associates appeared to be in high spirits.

“My Big Bro is Super Good!!! We are working… I took this pic so im here!!!” Focus captioned the photo.

According to TMZ, doctors kept the music guru in the hospital for more than a week to closely monitor him and ensure he did not suffer any complications following the aneurysm.

The doctors reportedly told Dr. Dre’s family that he wasn’t facing any immediate danger but they will continue to monitor him as he recuperates at home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Focus… (@focus3dots)

Rapper Ice T also confirmed that Dr. Dre was back at home

Rapper Ice-T took to Twitter earlier on Friday to confirm that Dr. Dre was back at home “safe and looking good.”

“Update: Just FaceTimed with @drdr. He just made it home. Safe and looking good,” Ice T wrote.

Dr. Dre was rushed to hospital on January 4 after suffering a brain aneurysm

Dr. Dre returns home to recuperate after suffering a brain aneurysm on Monday, January 4. He was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

He spent nearly two weeks in the hospital’s ICU

After news that he suffered an aneurysm broke last week, Dr. Dre took to Instagram to reassure his fans that he was doing well after hospitalization.

“Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes,” he wrote. “I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Dre (@drdre)

Monsters and Critics reported back in December 2019 that Forbes ranked Dr. Dre and singer Taylor Swift among the top earners in music over the past decade.

We also reported back in January 2020 that Dr. Dre was among the hip-hop industry legends who showed up to give support to rapper 50 Cent when he commissioned his star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame.