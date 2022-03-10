Charlie Sheen and daughter Sami spotted celebrating her 18th birthday as Denise Richards posts a message

Charlie Sheen is heading back to television, starring in the series, Ramble On. Pic credit: Backgrid

Charlie Sheen took his daughter Sami to dinner to celebrate her 18th birthday.

Her mother, Denise Richards, also shared a message after revealing she has a strained relationship with her daughter.

Charlie Sheen recently won in court against his ex-wife Denise Richards after a judge ruled he no longer has to pay child support to the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.

Charlie Sheen heads to dinner with his daughter

The former Two and a Half Men star was photographed taking his daughter Sami and a friend to Italian eatery Giorgio Baldi to celebrate her 18th birthday.

The 56-year-old smiled ear-to-ear in casual attire, wearing a bomber jacket and denim jeans.

Pic credit: Backgrid

Sam wore a blue bomber jacket with black leather pants and a matching t-shirt.

Pic credit: Backgrid

The 18-year-old recently moved in with her father after a strained relationship with Richards.

As previously mentioned on Monsters & Critics, last September Sami posted a viral TikTok video seemingly alleging she suffered abuse.

The then-17 -year-old appeared distraught said: “1 year ago today: trapped in an abusive household, hated myself, would go days without eating or sleeping, insanely depressed, hated school, etc…”

In a happier video, she added: “now: finally moved out of the hell house, had a spiritual awakening, own 2 cats, happy single, full of self love, and dropped out of high school :),” she said before taking the video offline.

Charlie Sheen was married to Denise Richards for four years and she accused the troubled actor of domestic violence along with alcohol and drug abuse.

Denise Richards shares birthday message to Sami

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum shared a sweet message to her daughter on her birthday.

Richards took to Instagram and shared a photo of the 18-year-old with the following caption.

“In a blink of an eye you’re 18…. !!!!

Happy birthday my beautiful Sami. I love you so much. Privately many more words to share with you. I love you unconditionally and I am very blessed & grateful to be your mom. And Nana is looking down celebrating with you🎂I love you my sweet Sami💗

Happy 18th birthday!🎉🎂🎊🎁😘”

It is unclear where their relationship stands as Sami continues to live with her father.

Last month, the actress opened up about their strained relationship in an interview.

“Honestly, I have a strained relationship with her,” Richards said on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live, continuing: “It’s very difficult. I know we’ll get back to where we were eventually but right now, it is strained.”