Denise Richards no longer getting child support from Charlie Sheen after daughter Sami moves out

Charlie Sheen no longer paying child support to Denise Richards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Charlie Sheen just won a major victory in court against his ex-wife Denise Richards as the actor no longer has to pay child support to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum. The former couple has been in the news a lot lately after their daughter Sami moved out of Denise’s home amid claims of abuse.

The teenager shared a TikTok video making shocking claims against her mom, and Charlie later confirmed that Sami is now living with him. Now that the 17-year-old is no longer with Denise, a judge ruled that Charlie no longer has to pay child support for her or their 16-year-old daughter, Lola.

Denise Richards loses child support from Charlie Sheen

The former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member was reportedly not in court for the latest ruling regarding her child support from Charlie Sheen. However, the Two and a Half Men alum was in attendance to find out the outcome of the order he filed back in December of 2019.

Charlie’s attorney asked that he pay “zero child support,” and argued that the actor has had full custody of both girls since April. Reportedly the exes did not have a court-ordered arrangement but had agreed to a 50/50 schedule for the girls. “However, that arrangement changed in the past few months.”

Charlie told Us Weekly after leaving the courthouse that he was happy with the judge’s ruling.

“I think what transpired today is extremely fair. It speaks to not just today, but it speaks historically to that same fairness,” Charlie expressed.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Denise Richards didn’t know about court hearing?

Meanwhile, it seems Denise Richards didn’t even know that there was a court hearing for her child support case with Charlie Sheen.

According to a source, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum was absent from the court hearing because she was “working out of state, which Charlie was well aware of.”

The source claimed “Denise was never served this court date,” and that Charlie Sheen “did this on purpose [so she wasn’t able to be there].”

“He filed two years ago and he kept pushing the court date. Denise kept asking when the date was and he blew her off. He pushed it off because he didn’t want records of the child support he was paying Brooke [Mueller] to impact the case after he agreed to pay them both the same amount of child support,” the insider added.

The insider later refuted claims that both girls are now living with Charlie and noted that “Lola lives with Denise. When she is filming she is with her dad and sister.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.