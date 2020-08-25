Charli D’Amelio vaping video is getting the internet all fired up

A leaked video that appears to show TikTok superstar Charli D’Amelio vaping has gone viral online. The video is drawing a lot of attention and fans have been sharing their views about the video on multiple social media platforms.

The video, uploaded on Twitter by the popular blogger and media personality, Perez Hilton (see below), shows a young person resembling Charli D’Amelio inhaling deeply from a vape pen and then expelling the vapor through her mouth.

She smiles after she exhales the vapor.

Although D’Amelio has not confirmed that she is the person in the video, many fans believe that the TikTok star is the one shown vaping.

The leaked vaping video has caused mixed reactions on social media and left fans divided.

Reactions on social media: Perez Hilton under fire

Perez Hilton has come under fire for uploading the video on social media.

Some accused him of trying to “cancel” D’Amelio, while others thought it was “creepy and “weird” that an adult male was “obsessed” with a 16-year-old girl.

Hilton’s critics wondered why he was so preoccupied with uploading images of underage girls and suggested that he shouldn’t have uploaded the video in the first place because D’Amelio is only 16 years old.

D’Amelio is also facing backlash

While many criticized Hilton for his alleged “creepy” fixation with young girls, others focused their attention instead on D’Amelio.

She has been receiving a backlash after the video emerged on social media.

Some fans expressed concern about the effect that vaping could have on her health. Others criticized her by pointing out that being a major social media influencer she shouldn’t be setting a bad example for other teenagers who look up to her as a role model.

Some suggested “canceling” D’Amelio for vaping.

One Twitter user even claimed that D’Amelio’s action was “illegal.”

Some fans have been defending D’Amelio

Many fans reacted to the backlash against D’Amelio by jumping to her defense.

Some tried to downplay the video, saying it was likely meant to remain private and that it wasn’t a big issue because vaping is a very common practice among teenagers.

Some even claimed that the pen in the video is not a vape pen, but an anxiety pen.

Other fans attacked critics who wanted to “cancel” D’Amelio by pointing out that she was not the first teenage TikTok star known to have vaped. They argued that others, such as Tony Lopez, have even done worse things than vaping and no one has canceled them for it.

Charli D’Amelio is currently one of the biggest TikTok stars with more than 82.1 million followers. She is known for uploading lip-syncing and dance on TikTok.