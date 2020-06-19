Is Charli D’Amelio going to be on Outer Banks? Latest on the online rumors

A rumor is spreading on social media that the TikTok star Charli D’Amelio will appear on Season 2 of the Netflix’s teen drama series Outer Banks.

Fans have been looking forward to Outer Banks Season 2 since the 10-episode Season 1 dropped on the streaming platform in April 2020.

Outer Banks followed the Pogues, a group of friends — including John B (Chase Stokes), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), JJ (Rudy Pankow), and Kiara (Madison Bailey) — who are hunting for lost gold treasure from the Royal Merchant.

The treasure is believed to be worth $400 million.

But while searching for the lost treasure, the Pogues face distraction from their rivals, The Kooks.

Netflix has not officially renewed Outer Banks for Season 2. However, co-creator Jonas Pate revealed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that they plan to have the show run for at least four seasons.

Will Charli D’Amelio be in Outer Banks season 2?

There are rumors on social media speculating that TikTok star Charli D’Amelio will be in Outer Banks Season 2. However, neither Netflix nor the show’s creators confirmed these rumors.

D’Amelio has also not said anything about appearing on the series.

Although there is no confirmation of the rumor, it has caused Outer Banks fans to speak out on Twitter.

“i heard charli d’amelio was going to be in outer banks szn 2, and if that’s true i’m not watching. she will ruin it,” one Twitter user wrote.

Petition to stop D’Amelio from appearing in Outer Banks Season 2

Outer Banks fan Ava Dawson started a petition on Change.org to convince the show creators not to cast D’Amelio in Season 2.

Dawson’s Change.org petition reads:

“Congrats TikTok… you’ve claimed Charli… now keep it that way. Rumor has it Charli will be in season 2 of Outer Banks. This CANNOT happen. Sign for change.”

More than 3,330 people have already signed the petition out of a target of 5,000.

Some of the fans who signed the petition posted comments revealing why they did not want D’Amelio on the show.

“Outer Banks would be ruined with her,” one fan wrote.

“I don’t want her in a Netflix show. It is way too good of a show and she will ruin it by being on it.”

“TikTok let Charli dance… let’s not let Netflix let her act,” another fan wrote.

“We don’t need another good show ruined,” a third fan wrote.

The rumor that D’Amelio will be on Outer Banks comes after rumors emerged on social media earlier in June that D’Amelio will appear in a supporting role in the upcoming sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home.

It turned out that the rumor originated from a hoax report.

Who is Charli D’Amelio?

Charli D’Amelio is a 16-year-old TikTok star with more than 64 million followers on the video-sharing platform.

Her TikTok account is the most followed, and she has been referred to as the “reigning queen of TikTok.”

She also has more than 20 million followers on Instagram and 2.3 million on Twitter.