The story about Charli D’Amelio being in the new Spider-Man movie is fake, folks

Fans of Charli D’Amelio will be disappointed to learn that a story about the social media personality and reigning queen of TikTok being given a supporting role in the new Spider-Man movie is NOT true.

A rumor started spreading in the last couple of days that suggested the TikTok star with over 60 million followers would be appearing in the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel.

It’s unclear who started the rumor or where it came from, but a YouTube user calling themselves “gaga” posted a video yesterday (June 15) which appeared to show an article stating that D’Amelio had been offered a role in the Marvel superhero’s next movie.

Sign up for our Movie newsletter!

The video portrays what looks like a screenshot of the article with the headline: “BREAKING: Charli D’Amelio Given Supporting Roll [sic] in upcoming ‘Spider-Man’ (2022) Sequel.”

It then followed with a subheading that reads: “Rising TikTok star given supporting role in one of Marvel’s biggest franchises among other A-List veterans.” The article also featured a picture with Spider-Man actor Tom Holland.

News that Charli D’Amelio is in next Spider-Man is fake

Eagle-eyed fans will have noticed some problems with the supposed article. For one thing, the miss-spelling of “role” in the headline suggests a high level of fakery.

Others will have twigged that the next installment of a live-action Spider-Man is not currently set for release in 2022, but rather 2021.

Finally, a search of the Screen Rant website indicates they don’t currently have any stories on Charli D’Amelio.

Fans were mostly against Charli D’Amelio appearing in Spider-Man

Opinions on Twitter were mixed, to say the least, about D’Amelio’s supposed appearance in the new Spider-Man movie — with some fans suggesting that a starring role for her was such a bad idea that she was in danger of ruining the whole movie.

One Twitter user pleaded with their followers, “please tell my Charli D’Amelio isn’t really gonna be in spider man.”

However, another suggested their heart would “not be able to take” the TikTok star in the movie.

Meanwhile, another user berated his followers for lack of intelligence in not being able to spot the story as fake.

Speaking of rumors and Spider-Man, one recent one claimed Daredevil could appear alongside Spider-Man in a future movie.

Meanwhile, Spider-Man actor Tom Holland hit the headlines recently when he announced he was dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and supermarket shortages by buying up live chickens.