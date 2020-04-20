Outer Banks: Will there be a Season 2 and when will it likely be coming out?

The 10-episode first season of Outer Banks, which follows the wild adventures of John B (Chase Stokes) and his teenage friends in a pose called The Pogues dropped on Netflix on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

The Pogues — John B, Pope (Jonathan Daviss), JJ (Rudy Pankow), and Kiara (Madison Bailey) — are hunting for lost treasure from the Royal Merchant, a ship that sank off the coast of North Carolina many years ago.

However, things don’t go as planned.

If you’ve binge-watched the first season of Outer Banks, then you may wonder whether or not there will be Season 2. If that comes to pass, fans will want to find out when the program’s next season will premiere on Netflix.

Here is what we know.

just spend the last 10 hours of my life binge watching outer banks on Netflix…..When is season 2 coming out!!?? — ᴳʳᵉᵉⁿⁱᵉ. (@_Frankwell) April 17, 2020

I stayed up all night binging outer banks and @netflix if you don’t make a season 2 soon I SWEAR I will unsubscribe pic.twitter.com/7Ai34zNArx — Ƙαɾʆί (@karli_allen47) April 16, 2020

Will there be Outer Banks Season 2?

After binge-watching all 10 episodes of Outer Banks Season 1, fans want to find out what’s next for John B, Sarah, and their friends.

Although Netflix has not yet renewed Outer Banks for Season 2, the reviews for the show have been positive. The program received a critics rating of 69 percent and an audience rating of 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

No doubt fans hope Netflix will renew Outer Banks for Season 2 and that the renewal announcement will come soon. Be assured we will update this post when Netflix confirms the renewal of Outer Banks for Season 2.

When will Outer Banks Season 2 likely come out?

Netflix’s decision to halt production on all films and scripted TV series due to the COVID-19 outbreak could delay the return of Outer Banks for Season 2.

Meanwhile, fans continue to keep their fingers crossed that the show will return sometime in 2021, depending on when coronavirus pandemic restrictions are lifted.

What happened in Outer Banks Season 1? (spoilers)

John B’s father, Big John, and local big wig Warden Cameron teamed up to find the lost ship believed to have been carrying gold worth $400 million. Sadly, Big John went missing in mysterious circumstances.

Believing that his father left clues about where to find the gold, John B leads the Pogues on a desperate mission to find the treasure before anyone else is able to do so.

While searching for the elusive treasure, the Pogues contend with trouble from another teenage gang. Known as the Kooks, they include Topper (Austin North), Warden’s son Rafe Cameron (Drew Starkey), and Kelce (Deion Smith).

The relationship between the Pogues and the Kooks is complicated by a love triangle involving Rafe’s sister Sarah (Madelyn Cline), her boyfriend Topper, and John B.

Warden beats the Pogues to the gold. He gets a pilot to fly the loot out and then frames John B for the shooting death of Sheriff Peterkin (Adina Porter), although the crime was committed by his son Rafe. Rafe shot the Sheriff when she tried to arrest Warden for the death of John B’s dad.

The local police and the FBI mount a search for John B, believing him to be the suspect in Sheriff Peterkin’s death.

The season ends melodramatically with the two lovebirds, John B and Sarah, making a suicidal bid to escape from the authorities by driving their boat into a deadly storm during high seas.

“I would rather die than go to jail,” John B declares.

“I’d rather die than be without you,” Sarah tells him.

What to expect of Outer Banks Season 2

While escaping from the police by driving their boat into stormy waters, John B warned Ward Cameron via radio that he would return to get him.

Thankfully, John B and Sarah survived after being rescued by a boat out at sea. Viewers learn that the couple was headed for Nassau in the Bahamas to find the gold.

Actress Madelyn Cline, who plays Sarah Cameron, indicated in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that Outer Banks Season 2 will follow John B and Sarah’s search for the gold in Nassau. She also hinted that things could fall apart for Warden in Season 2.

“All of these puppet strings Ward has kind of been playing are now coming loose and he doesn’t really have control over his world anymore. I feel like there definitely will be consequences for Ward or Rafe, so that will be interesting to see how that plays out.”

Outer Banks Season 1 is streaming on Netflix.