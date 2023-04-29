Chance the Rapper’s wife shares shady quote following his close dance with another woman

Chance the Rapper’s wife seemingly responded to a viral video of the Chicago rapper dancing with another woman during a parade in Jamaica.

The 30-year-old rapper was seen shirtless as a woman danced with him provocatively in what some observers deemed inappropriate.

Kirsten Corley, who married the rapper in 2019, shared a cryptic quote on Instagram, seemingly a response to the viral clip.

She posted an excerpt from the late Maya Angelou’s essay Home, which discusses how most people never mature even after starting a family.

“Most people don’t grow up. It’s too damn difficult. What happens is most people get older. That’s the truth of it,” Angelou wrote, continuing:

Sign up for our newsletter!

“They honor their credit cards, they find parking spaces, they have the nerve to have children, but they don’t grow up. Not really. They get older.”

Corley added the following caption to the Instagram share, “I hope one day, we all choose to grow up.”

The couple welcomed their first child in 2015 after two years of dating. The couple split the following year before they reconciled in 2018. Chance and Corley had a wedding in March 2019 and welcomed their second daughter in September 2019.

Chance the Rapper appears to respond with a cryptic post of his own

Chance seemed to issue a response to the relationship drama with Corley will the help of a comedian.

On Friday, the Chicago rapper shared a clip on his Instagram Story of a standup act from comedian Bill Burr who spoke about his marriage.

Chance is seemingly taking the blame for suspected issues in his marriage.

“I love my wife to death. I love everything about f**king being married,” Burr said in the snippet, continuing:

“But II’ll tell you this right now, we do fight a lot. We do argue all the time. If I’ve learned anything in five years of marriage, we’re always working on me.”

It’s no coincidence that the rapper has also been married for about five years.

Chance the Rapper celebrates Acid Rap’s ten-year anniversary

Chance is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of his critically-acclaimed mixtape Acid Rap.

He will honor the project, which launched him to fame, with a series of events, including a concert on August 19.

Chance recently promoted a pop-up store event this weekend on his Instagram page.

Acid Rap was his second mixtape, leading to the rapper garnering mainstream success. He has only released one studio album titled The Big Day in 2019.