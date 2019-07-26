Chance the Rapper’s new album: The Big Day stream & download details

Chance the Rapper’s new album The Big Day will soon be available for stream and download. Surprisingly, it marks the debut album for the Chitown hip-hop star. Here are more details about the project including how to pre-order, download, and/or stream Chance the Rapper’s The Big Day when it arrives.

The Big Day is Chance the Rapper’s debut album

Prior to The Big Day, Chance has released mixtapes. They’ve included his debut mixtape 10 Day in 2012, followed by Acid Rap, and Free (Based Freestyles Mixtape) with Lil B. Of those self-released mixtapes, Acid Rap charted highest, reaching No. 5 on the US album chart.

In 2016, Chance released Coloring Book, which reached No. 8 on the US Billboard album chart. That same year also brought a collaborative mixtape with Jeremih entitled Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama.

Now he’s officially debuting with his first studio LP. The new album The Big Day features a total of 20 tracks with just a few credited features, so far. TisaKorean and Murda Beatz help out on the track, GRoCERIES. Rumor has it, fellow Chicago hip-hop star Kanye West may appear on the album’s opener.

Here’s the complete 20-song tracklist for The Big Day.

1. Big Fish

2. On the Run

3. Sun Come Down

4. Girl in Town

5. Hot Water

6. Not Single No More

7. Do You Understand

8. Rooster

9. GRoCERIES (feat. TisaKorean and Murda Beatz)

10. Bag

11. Even If It Hurts

12. Slide Around

13. Pray for Real

14. Side Things

15. Skim Thru

16. Five Yr Plan

17. Where Ya Goin

18. We Go High

19. Untitled

20. Untitled

How to stream and download Chance’s new album

Chance the Rapper’s new album was scheduled to arrive for listeners to consume on Friday, July 26. As of this report, it has yet to officially release online. While all of his previous recordings were released as free mixtapes, that’s not the case with Chance’s debut LP. There are several ways to listen to The Big Day via online streaming, or download the album.

Many times, there are songs uploaded to YouTube, such as GRoCERIES on Chance the Rapper’s official channel. Other people may upload songs from Chance’s new album or an entire playlist of all songs, but this doesn’t benefit the artist in terms of official streams or downloads.

The new album should be available for purchase through many retailers who offer digital or physical copies of music. However, the schedule for release may differ based on the retailer. Apple’s iTunes and Amazon are two places to potentially purchase Chance’s new LP.

For diehard Chance the Rapper fans, consider heading to his official website to get the album. For $10, fans not only get the full digital version of The Big Day but also access to Chance’s pre-sale for upcoming concert tickets. There is another pre-order option there as well.

Listeners should be able to purchase a digital copy of the album through the iTunes Music Store or app, where available as an option. The album is also scheduled to be available for stream via Apple Music, Spotify, and Tidal. Most of these services offer free trial deals for new members.

Here are the links for Chance on each of these platforms:

Chance the Rapper on Apple Music

Chance the Rapper on Spotify

Chance the Rapper on TIDAL

Chance the Rapper on YouTube

With a number of artists’ new projects these days, they tend to release exclusively on one platform ahead of the others. Keep in mind that if Chance is available on Apple Music and not Tidal or Spotify, it should be coming to the other platforms in the near future.

Fans are certainly ready to hear the newest sounds Chance the Rapper has to offer with The Big Day album.