Celine Dion cancels tour dates due to health recovery for ‘severe and persistent’ muscle spasms

Celine Dion broke some devastating news to her fans. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Fans of the Canadian pop star Celine Dion were devastated to find out that she will no longer be performing the North American leg of her world tour. The My Heart Will Go On singer confirmed that she is suffering from “severe and persistent muscle spasms”.

Both Dion and her team released statements about the cancellation. Dion shared her sentiments on her social media accounts and expressed to her fans that she is “touched” by their support during her recovery.

Celine Dion releases statement about health

Breaking the bad news to ticketholders, Dion shared a graphic summarizing the details of the tour cancellation — which was also posted on her website. She wrote, “I was really hoping that I’d be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing.”

The singer went on to write, “There’s a lot of organizing and preparation that goes into our shows, and so we have to make decisions today which will affect the plans two months down the road. I’ll be so glad to get back to full health, as well as all of us getting past this pandemic, and I can’t wait to be back on stage again.”

Dion ended her statement on a sweet note, recognizing her fans that have checked up on her health and offered support. She expressed, “Meanwhile, I’ve been very touched by all the words of encouragement that everyone’s been sending to me on social media. I feel your love and support and it means the world to me.”

Many fans have responded saying that they are upset because they have been waiting two years to see her perform, given that the remaining concert dates were postponed in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Celine Dion cancels tour dates

The statement on Dion’s website and the fine print in the graphic she posted included all of the details about the sudden cancellation. She canceled the remaining 16 dates of her Courage World Tour which took place in various cities across the United States and Canada.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The statement reads, “Celine had completed the first 52 shows on the tour before the pandemic emerged in March 2020, but recently has been treated for severe and persistent muscle spasms which are preventing her from performing, and her recovery is taking longer than she hoped. Her medical team continues to evaluate and treat the condition.”

However, there is still hope for some fans to see Dion dazzle across the stage as the European leg of her tour is still slated to kick off in England on May 25.