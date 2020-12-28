Carrie Ann Inaba gives COVID-19 update: Says she is ‘one of the fortunate ones’

Carrie Ann Inaba has been fighting COVID-19 for over two weeks now. The Dancing with the Stars judge seems to be feeling better, but she is still suffering the side effects of having this terrible sickness.

She took to her Instagram account on Sunday to give her followers an update on how things are going.

The good news is that she has tested negative twice now. However, Carrie Ann says that her “lingering” side effects have made for an uncomfortable experience.

Sign up for our newsletter!

What are Carrie Ann’s COVID symptoms like?

The Talk co-host has been pretty sick since she announced on December 10 that she had the COVID virus. Since then she has been doing whatever she can to get herself better.

In her newest Instagram post, Carrie Ann said that she is still in pain, as well as having nasal congestion and a lingering cough.

She indicated that her smell and taste have been affected, which is one of the common symptoms of the novel coronavirus. The 52-year-old dancer said that she still has not gotten those senses back just yet.

Carrie Ann Inaba wrote a song about it

While Carrie Ann isn’t really a singer or songwriter, she did make up a very short tune that she sang on her Instagram stories.

Read More Bethenny Frankel claps back at Tyra Banks for not wanting to cast Bravo housewives on Dancing With...

Strumming on her ukulele, she belted out just four lines. It seemed to be right on point and expressed exactly how she feels about the illness.

“COVID got me good, COVID got me good. Headaches, fever, and all that s**t, COVID got me good,” she sang.

She did apologize for swearing in the song, but she said that COVID really does suck.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Ann Inaba (@carrieanninaba)

Despite feeling pretty bad throughout these past few weeks, Carrie Ann said that she is feeling grateful and fortunate that she didn’t end up in the hospital like many others have.

Other celebrities who recently tested positive for COVID

Carrie Ann Inaba isn’t the only celebrity who has recently been diagnosed with COVID-19. On the same day that the Dancing with the Stars judge revealed that she had it, news broke that Ellen Degeneres also tested positive.

A few days later, Ellen took to her Instagram to let everyone know how she was doing. She revealed that she had a lot of back pain, but that she was feeling really good.

In addition, The Bachelor’s Arie Luyendyk Jr. came down with COVID last month and had to quarantine himself away from his wife, Lauren Burnham, and daughter Alessi, 18 months.

Carrie Ann seems to be well on her way to recovery, despite the uncomfortable side effects.

Dancing with the Stars is currently on hiatus.