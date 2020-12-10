Ellen DeGeneres has been diagnosed with COVID-19, but says she’s ‘feeling fine’

Ellen DeGeneres says that she has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The TV talk show host took to social media earlier today to share the news of her coronavirus diagnosis.

“Hi Everyone, I want to let you all know that I tested positive for COVID-19,” DeGeneres announced in the post on her Twitter page.

She went on to say that she was “feeling fine” and that she has notified people she recently came in close contact with.

She also said she was following all safety guidelines issued by the health authorities.

“I’ll see you again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe,” she said, implying that she is taking a break from work until after the holiday season.

DeGeneres has recently shared her studio with other celebrities. The celebs include Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X, Alison Brie, Bryan Cranston, and Diane Keaton, according to TMZ.

DeGeneres is the latest of several celebrities who have announced that they tested positive for COVID-19.

Monsters and Critics reported that Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for coronavirus while they were in Australia. They returned to Los Angeles in March after spending two weeks in quarantine in the country.

M&C also reported that actor Idris Elba also tested positive for the coronavirus.

DeGeneres’ COVID-19 diagnosis comes after allegations of a toxic work environment

DeGeneres’ announcement that she has been diagnosed with COVID-19 comes after she suffered a widespread backlash over allegations that she fostered a toxic work enviornment.

BuzzFeed reported back in July that despite the “be kind” catchphrase that DeGeneres popularized on her talk show, multiple current and former employees alleged workplace intimidation, racially-motivated aggression, and sexual harassment.

BuzzFeed also reported that although DeGeneres has since apologized, her show has been losing sponsors and advertisers, and was struggling to book A-list celebrities. The show was also reportedly experiencing a dip in ratings.

DeGeneres’ Montecito mansion was burglarized

Multiple news media sources also reported in August that the mansion that DeGeneres shares with her wife, Portia de Rossi in Montecito, California was burglarized on July 4.

Police reportedly said that items stolen during the break-in included expensive jewelry and watches.

Police investigators also later said the burglary was an inside job.

DeGeneres and de Rossi sold the mansion for $33.3 million in November. The couple purchased the nine-plus-acre property for $27 million in 2019.