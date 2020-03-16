Idris Elba’s wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba not yet tested for COVID-19 coronavirus despite actor announcing infection

Idris Elba’s wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, had not yet been tested for coronavirus and she was not showing any symptoms, the actor explained while announcing earlier today that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Luther actor took to Twitter earlier today with his wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, to announce he been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

“This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus,” Elba wrote on Twitter. “Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing. No panic.”

Elba, 47, also posted a video in which he explained what had happened, while his wife, Sabrina, looked on anxiously in the background. He said he got test results this morning that showed he was infected with the virus.

He explained that he hadn’t shown any symptoms but he got tested because he realized he had been exposed to the virus after being in physical contact with someone who had tested positive.

He said he found out last Friday that the person tested positive so he quarantined himself and got tested immediately. He got the results back today.

Idris Elba advises fans on coronavirus

Elba then went on to advise fans that coronavirus was real and serious and that people should start taking the advisory on social distancing and frequent hand washing seriously.

He also pointed out, based on his own experience, that there could be many people out there who are not showing symptoms but are spreading the infection. He advised people to be transparent, saying that anyone feeling ill and who believes they have been exposed to coronavirus should go for a test.

He added that although we live in a divided world, it was time for people to come together and look out for each other. He said people’s lives were being affected by the pandemic, many have lost their jobs, and many have lost loved ones.

He assured fans that he and Sabrina were fine and promised to post updates.

The Guardian reported that Elba attended the WE Day event at Wembley Arena in London on March 4. Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, the wife of the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who also attended the event, later tested positive for the coronavirus.

Reactions on Twitter

People have been reacting to the news on Twitter. Many fans posted get-well wishes and thanked Idris Elba for using his platform to educate people about the epidemic.

Thank you, @IdrisElba, for using your platform to educate and inform. No symptoms, but positive. This is so important for us all to understand. You are a teacher in this moment for many who will only listen to someone like you. Blessings, brother. Stay strong and light-filled. https://t.co/biTi8C3x6W — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 16, 2020

Idris Elba testing positive for Corona virus without showing any symptoms is to tell you how much this virus doesn't show on the face. Practice sanity, put in place safety measures that would adequately protect you and stay safe. The wellbeing of the whole universe relies on you! — Fairly used boyfriend 💫 (@brysonadahcole) March 16, 2020

This is worth watching. Much respect for @idriselba getting the message out. Wishing him all the best. #StopTheSpread https://t.co/ICbnA0CVOo — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) March 16, 2020

Both Idris Elba and Donovan Mitchell tested positive for coronavirus but have no symptoms. This is why social distancing is important. You can feel great but be giving the disease to many other people! — Sean Kent (@seankent) March 16, 2020

Ellen DeGeneres and Wendell Pierce were among several stars who also took to Twitter to send get-well-soon messages to Elba.

Sending you so much love, Idris.❤ — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 16, 2020

The entire cast of The Wire wishes our brother @IdrisElba to get well soon as he fights this virus. Take care and best of health. @WireFans — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) March 16, 2020

Get well @idriselba We got your back. “ A man’s gotta have a code” You’re family, brother. We’ve got your back. @WireFans pic.twitter.com/EnIyLyEFvD — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) March 16, 2020

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have left the hospital

The announcement by Idris Elba comes as media sources report that Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have left the hospital in Queensland, Australia, where they were receiving treatment after testing positive for the coronavirus. The couple has moved to a rented house in the area where they remain under quarantine, according to PEOPLE.

Hanks and his wife tested positive for the coronavirus while they were in Australia to do pre-production on an Elvis Presley biopic in which Hanks was playing a role.