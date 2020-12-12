Carol Sutton, Steel Magnolias and Queen Sugar actress, dies at 76 from COVID-19 complications

Actress Carol Sutton, best known for her roles in Steel Magnolias and Queen Sugar, passed away Thursday night at 76.

New Orleans theater producer and director Tommye Myrick, confirmed Sutton’s death, according to Deadline.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell of New Orleans confirmed Sutton’s death in a statement released on Friday.

“Carol Sutton was practically the Queen of New Orleans theater, having graced the stages across the city for decades,” Mayor Cantrell wrote. “The world may recognize her from her performances in movies and on TV… but we will always remember her commanding stage presence, her richly portrayed characters and the warm heart she shared with her fellow cast and crew…”

Carol Sutton cause of death was COVID-19 complications

Sutton died from complications due to a COVID-19 infection.

She died after spending several weeks at the Touro Infirmary in New Orleans, where she received treatment after contracting the virus.

Carol Sutton death: Tributes pour in on Twitter

Fans and colleagues have been paying tribute on social media since news of Sutton’s death broke.

Celebs who paid tribute on Twitter include Queen Sugar creator Ava DuVernay.

“On behalf of the QUEEN SUGAR family, we celebrate the life of the stellar Carol Sutton. It was our honor to welcome this veteran actress of stage + screen to our show as Aunt Martha in Episode 409, “Stare at the Same Fires.” We bless her. May she rise and rest in peace and power.”

On behalf of the QUEEN SUGAR family, we celebrate the life of the stellar Carol Sutton. It was our honor to welcome this veteran actress of stage + screen to our show as Aunt Martha in Episode 409, “Stare at the Same Fires.” We bless her. May she rise and rest in peace and power. pic.twitter.com/OMbRExLvMz — Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 12, 2020

Carol Sutton bio

Sutton was born Carol Dickerson in New Orleans, on June 29, 1933

She attended Xavier Prep School and later Xavier University of Louisiana in New Orlean but she but did not finish her studies. She dropped out of college to marry her sweetheart Archie Sutton, according to Deadline.

Carol and Archie eventually divorced.

She started her career in the 1960s as a stage actor in New Orleans. She appeared in multiple local stage productions, such as Raisin in the Sun, The Last Madam, and Native Tongues.

Sutton made her TV debut as Vivian in The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman (1974) and went on to play roles in movies such as Monster’s Ball, Ray, and The Help.

She is known for playing Nurse Pam alongside Sally Field and Dolly Parton in the 1989 comedy movie, Steel Magnolias.

Sutton also appeared recently on TV shows such as True Detective, Treme, and Lovecraft Country. She played Martha Lavoisier in Queen Sugar.

She received many awards and accolades, including the New Orleans Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012.

Sutton is survived by her son Archie Sutton Jr., daughter Aunya Sutton, and grandchildren.