Sir Sean Connery dead: James Bond actor, dies aged 90

Legendary Scottish actor Sean Connery, best known for playing James Bond and other iconic movie roles, has died at age 90, according to his family.

Connery was the first actor to play James Bond and he starred in the first seven Bond films including the classics: including classics Dr. No, Goldfinger, From Russia with Love, Thunderball and You Only Live Twice.

Connery won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in The Untouchables. He also won three Golden Globes, two BAFTA awards. He is considered a national treasure in his homeland of Scotland for his great contributions to the entertainment and film industry.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Connery played Henry Jones, Sr. in the classic Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and starred as Allan Quatermain in The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen.

Several tributes have poured in for the actor whose career spanned many decades. Most opinion polls crown the actor the best James Bond to star in the long-running franchise. He retired in 2007 and celebrated his 90th birthday in August. No cause of death was given in the statement announcing his death.

“Sean Connery will always be the best James Bond, but his other roles in films like The Hunt for Red October and Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade were as equally unforgettable. 90 is a good run for any actor. The legacy he leaves behind speaks for itself,” one fan said in tribute to his acting achievements.

Another fan adds: “Sean Connery may be best known for his cornerstone performance of the James Bond character, but he will always be Henry Jones to me. May the man Rest In Peace.”

Before his acting career, Connery joined the Royal Navy at aged 16 and served for three years before being discharged on medical leave.

BREAKING: Sir Sean Connery has died at the age of 90, his family have said. The Scottish actor was best known for being the first actor to play James Bond on the big screen. Read more here: https://t.co/5xHkR1cgvV pic.twitter.com/GiiiOaHhQ5 — SkyNews (@SkyNews) October 31, 2020

Connery was a Scottish patriot and was a support of Scotland’s independence. He was targeted by political opponents but was known to support charitable causes in education and politics. He was considered by many to be the ‘Greatest Living Scot.’

Sir Thomas Sean Connery, thank you sir, Rest In Peace. Rewatch his work: From Russia With Love, The Untouchables, The Man Who Would Be King, The Hill, The Name of The Rose, The Last Crusade, Highlander, The Hunt For Red October, The Rock, Entrapment, Indiana Jones… pic.twitter.com/R6DVB3UIzo — Brian Roemmele (@BrianRoemmele) October 31, 2020

… : Too bad you have to go, just when things were getting interesting. James Bond : Yes Rest in peace, Sir Sean Connery ✊🏾 RIP 007 #Legendpic.twitter.com/AXunzvOxWF — Maiestas Ⓜ️ (@Ebenezer_Peegah) October 31, 2020

Our very first James Bond – Sir Sean Connery. 1962 – Dr. No

1963 – From Russia with Love

1964 – Goldfinger

1965 – Thunderball pic.twitter.com/Gs370E3wr8 — GSC (@GSCinemas) October 31, 2020

Despite primarily being a self-taught actor, he was known for his ability to play a plethora of roles and was known for his charismatic performances.

Connery lived in The Bahamas and was reportedly on the island when he died.

Sir Sean Connery is survived by his wife Micheline Roquebrune and his only son, Jason Connery. He also has a younger brother Neil Connery.