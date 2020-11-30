Sean Connery’s cause of death revealed: James Bond actor died from pneumonia and heart failure

The legendary James Bond actor Sean Connery died from pneumonia, heart failure, and old age, according to his death certificate.

Connery’s death certificate revealed that he died from heart failure after suffering atrial fibrillation, according to TMZ.

Monsters and Critics reported that Connery died on October 31 at his home in the Bahamas at the age of 90.

Connery was best known for playing Agent 007 in multiple films from the James Bond series, including From Russia With Love, Diamonds are Forever, You Only Live Twice, Goldfinger, Dr. No, and Thunderball.

He was also known for playing Jim Malone in The Untouchables and Daniel Dravot in The Man Who Would be King.

He played Allan Quatermain in The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen and starred as Professor Henry Jones in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.

He won many accolades and awards, including the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in The Untouchables. He also won multiple Golden Globes and BAFTA awards.

What is atrial fibrillation?

According to the Mayo Clinic, atrial fibrillation is a form of heart palpitation that occurs when the two upper chambers of the heart, known as the left and right atria beat fast and irregularly.

The fast and irregular beating lacks normal coordination with the lower chambers of the heart called the left and right ventricles. This impedes the ability of the heart to effectively pump blood.

Patients with atrial fibrillation experience general discomfort, shortness of breath, weakness, lightheadedness, dizziness, and sometimes chest pain.

Atrial fibrillation increases the risk of stroke, heart failure, and other serious cardiovascular conditions.

Atrial fibrillation can also cause blood clots in the heart that circulate to other organs of the body where they obstruct blood flow — a condition known as ischemia.

Sean Connery bio

Sean Connery was married to the French-Moroccan artist and producer Micheline Roquebrune for 45 years.

Roquebrune’s work has been exhibited in top galleries around the world. She has also produced Broadway plays, such as Art, which won a Tony Award.

Connery and Roquebrune met at a golf tournament in Morocco and married five years later in 1975.

They married after Connery divorced his first wife, the actress Diane Cilento.

Connery and Roquebrune did not have any children together, but he had a son, Jason, with Cilento.

Jason is also an actor known for playing Robin of Huntingdon on ITV’s TV series, Robin of Sherwood.

Roquebrune also had three children from a previous relationship.