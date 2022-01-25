Cardi B wins $1.25 Million libel suit against gossip blogger Tasha K

Cardi B wins a long legal battle with a celebrity gossip blogger after emotional testimony. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/ImagePressAgency

Cardi B won her defamation case against celebrity blogger Latasha Kebe, known as Tasha K, after a court battle.

The jury awarded the 29-year-old $1.25 million in damages after she testified in a federal court in Georgia.

As previously reported, Cardi sued the blogger for defamation, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress after spreading false claims on her YouTube channel that she had herpes, used cocaine, and worked as a prostitute.

The mother of two testified that she was extremely suicidal due to Tasha K’s false allegations against her.

The jury sided with the rapper on all three claims listed in the lawsuit, according to a court filing obtained by Rolling Stone.

The damages awarded to the Bodak Yellow rapper are as follows: $1 million for “pain and suffering and/or reputational injury” and $250,000 for actual medical expenses.

Tasha K may have to cough up more money as the parties are set to return to court Tuesday to discuss possible punitive damages and attorneys fees.

Tasha K responds to Cardi’s court win

Latasha Kebe has responded to losing the defamation case against Cardi B. She took to her Twitter account, unWinewithTashaK, which is the same name as her YouTube channel, and released the following statement.

“My Husband, Attorney’s, & I fought really hard. I want to thank them for their long hours and sleepless nights. Winos it’s only up from here. See y’all in a few days. Back to work.”

In a follow-up tweet, she thanked her fans, summarizing her court loss as a price of doing business.

“I forgot to thank all of the viewers for all of your support. In this business, this is part of the protocol. Everyone in my seat has been through this, & this ain’t the last. This comes with the territory. See y’all Friday! It’s long overdue!” Tasha K wrote.

Pic credit: @unwinewithtashak/Twitter

Celebrity blogger Latasha Kebe initially counter-sued Cardi B claiming the rapper “began to publicly trash” her online, which prompted threats from her fans.

However, the lawsuit was dismissed by a judge last summer.

Kebe’s YouTube channel currently has 1 million subscribers and over 193 million views.

Cardi B seemingly responds to the lawsuit victory

Cardi B has not released a public statement following her win in the federal court in Georgia.

However, she thanked her grandmother in an Instagram Story after the verdict for helping her through a difficult period, alluding to the defamation case.

“My Queen. Thank you for hearing my prayers. Only you know those nights that I cried to you feeling hopeless and tired even when it seems like I have the world on my hands.”

Cardi thanks her grandmother for helping her through difficult times including her lawsuit:



“My Queen. Thank you for hearing my prayers. Only you know those nights that I cried to you feeling hopeless and tired even when it seems like I have the world on my hands.” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/onDN6eLGK2 — Fan Account | #BLM 💎💎💎 (@BardiUpdatess) January 24, 2022

Cardi’s libel case stemmed from her early 2019 lawsuit against the blogger, sealing the victory almost two years later.