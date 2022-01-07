Cardi B claims 4-month-old son is already talking — Here’s what son with Offset said

Cardi B and Migos rap star Offset have two children together. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Cardi B and Offset’s son may only be four months old, but the rapper said he is already talking. The mother of two made the revelation on her Instagram Story early in the morning.

The 29-year-old gave birth to her son on September 4, 2021. She revealed the exciting news on Instagram two days later, sharing an intimate picture of the newborn with Offset by her side.

They are the parents of her first daughter Kulture Kiari, and the Migos rapper also has three children: Jordan, Kody, and Kalea, from previous relationships.

Cardi B reveals her son is already talking

Cardi B took to her Instagram Story, telling her 112 million followers that her son, who is four months old, is already talking. For reference, babies usually start using basic words after about nine months.

“I’m not exaggerating; this baby is talking,” she said in an Instagram Story video Wednesday before directing her attention to her infant son. She also noted that her husband Offset witnessed their 4-month-old son’s milestone.

“I put this on everything I love in the name of Jesus Christ. First of all, my husband saw it,” she said in the video. Hilariously, Cardi did an impression of her son’s response, continuing:

“Yesterday, I was like, ‘You love Mommy? Yeah?’ Then I asked him again. ‘You love Mommy?’ And he replied back like, ‘Yeah!’”

“I don’t know if that’s, like, a pandemic thing,” she continued in disbelief. “I don’t know if this is normal. This s**t is crazy. I need a camera in his room 24/7. You’re talking, and you just turned four months today. You’re talking for real.”

The Bodak Yellow rapper said her son even managed to sing along to the Cocomelon – Nursery Rhymes.

Cardi and Offset are yet to reveal their son’s name and keep fans guessing.

How Offset won back Cardi B after she filed for divorce

In September 2020, Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset after allegations of infidelity; that’s when he began a tireless campaign to win her back, from pleading on social media to crashing one of her on-stage performances to get her back.

His effort paid off as they were back together after a month. In addition, the 30-year-old’s parental skills will undoubtedly earn him brownie points. In a recent interview, the WAP rapper told Good Morning America about Offset’s hands-on approach to parenting via People.

“He is definitely hands on,” Cardi B said during the interview. “Sometimes he just gets too hands-on. I be like, ‘Listen, I got it. I know what I’m doing, too. This ain’t my first rodeo anymore,’ ” she quipped.