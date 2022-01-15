Cardi B testifies she felt ‘suicidal’ in libel trial after blogger’s herpes claims

Cardi B took the stand in court battle against a blogger who made shocking claims about the rapper. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Cardi B testified in an Atlanta courthouse earlier this week that she considered taking her own life after a blogger allegedly spread false rumors about the rapper on her YouTube channel.

The 29-year-old took the witness stand in the ongoing trial against blogger Tasha K, real name Latasha Kebe. She reportedly gave an emotional testimony to her lawyers about how the alleged defamatory content from the blogger affected her life.

The blogger reportedly claimed the Bodak Yellow rapper had herpes and performed sex acts with a beer when she worked as an exotic dancer. Tasha K also reportedly claimed Cardi worked as a prostitute and abused cocaine in a series of YouTube videos.

The case stems from a 2019 lawsuit Cardi filed against the blogger, to which Tasha K countersued that same year.

Cardi B takes the stand in court

In the trial, which started on Monday, the superstar rapper appeared in court to testify against Kebe.

According to Billboard, Cardi said, “I felt extremely suicidal” and “helpless” in reference to Tasha K’s alleged lies about her. Furthermore, the rapper reportedly spoke in detail about her suicidal ideation and how it affected her relationship with her family via The Grio.

“I had suicidal thoughts every single day, to the point that I felt like I was being a burden to my family,” Cardi B reportedly said, adding: “My mother and husband noticed I wasn’t happy. Every time I woke up I had anxiety.”

“I couldn’t even think straight,” Cardi said in court on Thursday. “I felt like I didn’t deserve my kid because I felt so sad and depressed, and I have the biggest gift from God.”

Billboard reports that Tasha has nearly 1 million subscribers on her YouTube channel, which is described as celebrity news content. The mother-of-two reportedly said she had also suffered from “fatigue, anxiety, weight loss, and migraines” due to the alleged malicious lies spread about her.

Cardi described the blogger as “demonic” in court, adding that “Only an evil person could do that s**t,” before apologizing for her language.

YouTuber reportedly admitted to lying about Cardi B

According to Law360, Tasha K admitted that she “dragged” Cardi’s name for financial gain when questioned by the superstar rapper’s attorneys.

The Youtuber reportedly admitted to intentionally telling lies while claiming it was the truth to her audience.

TMZ reports that the Dominican-American rap artist struggled with intimacy with Offset due to the alleged lies shortly after giving birth to her first child Kulture.

“I felt defeated and depressed, and I didn’t want to sleep with my husband.”

