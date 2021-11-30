Cardi B spends over $5 million on ‘New York’ mansion that’s actually in New Jersey

Cardi B and Offset own many large homes as the Hip Hop couple continue to build on their success. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Earlier this month, Cardi B announced that she had added another home to her growing real estate portfolio in her home state of New York.

The Bodak Yellow rapper reportedly dropped $5.85 million on the home, except it’s in New Jersey, not New York.

Cardi shared an inspirational Instagram post from inside her new mansion, revealing how her work schedule means she has to be on the move constantly.

“These days I don’t just live one place, I’m everywhere due to my work. One thing for sure I needed a home in my home city of NY! I’m soo proud of myself. I work so hard for my children to be comfortable everywhere they are regardless of work,” she wrote in the caption, adding:

“Me and my husband have always dreamed of having a crib in NY, and we have decided to add to our portfolio of homes, along with Atlanta and LA.

“Now having a home in NY, I can have get togethers with my family all the time!! I have accomplished so many things yet I still feel far from all the goals I want to accomplish. This is one dream I can cross off…..Let me know if ya’ll want a mini tour!”

Inside Cardi B’s New Jersey mansion

According to the New York Post, the first to report the real estate purchase said the mansion is in the suburbs of New Jersey and is only a 25-minute drive to Washington Heights, where the rapper was raised.

It is located in Tenafly — a borough in Bergen County — one of its highest-income neighborhoods.

The NY Post reports that Cardi is spending an additional $1 million on home improvements.

The 13,000 square-foot mansion reportedly has nine bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and a guesthouse.

In addition, the large property has a tennis court, swimming pool, gym, wine cellar, and movie theatre.

Cardi B and Offset have a $5.8 million Atlanta mansion

Offset and Cardi B purchased a stunning Atlanta mansion in 2019. The 6-acre property features a gun range, wine cellar, and swimming pool.

The sprawling mansion has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and four half-baths. It was listed for approximately $5.8 million, but it is unclear how much the couple paid for it.

Cardi B rose to fame as a social media personality and eventually landed a spot on Love & Hip Hop: New York.

She released her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, in 2018, and it debuted at number one on the Billboard 200. The album garnered critical acclaim and went on to sell over $3 million units.