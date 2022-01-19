Cardi B speaks out about Bronx fire that killed 17, says she’s paying for funerals

Rapper Cardi B at the Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collection Launch Party at the Hollywood Palladium. (Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

Cardi B is making a generous donation to help pay for funeral costs for the families who lost their loved ones in the Bronx apartment fire earlier this month.

She’ll partner with the New York Mayor’s Fund’s Bronx Fire Relief Fund to help pay those costs. The Bronx apartment fire claimed the lives of 17 people on January 9.

Born in Washington Heights, Manhattan, the hip-hop star also shared her thoughts on the recent tragedy.

Cardi B speaks about Bronx fire, providing assistance

On Wednesday, the New York City Mayor’s Office released a statement to announce their partnership with Bronx native Cardi B to help cover costs for the families of the 17 victims in the January 9 fire.

Cardi B’s donation will also help pay repatriation expenses for some victims to be buried in The Gambia. The Grammy-winning rapper shared her thoughts on the recent fire and choosing to help the families in her home area.

“I’m extremely proud to be from the Bronx and I have lots of family and friends who live and work there still. So, when I heard about the fire and all of the victims, I knew I needed to do something to help,” rapper Cardi B said in her statement.

“I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal. I send my prayers and condolences to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy,” she said.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams also shared his thoughts on Cardi B’s generosity, saying they are “grateful” for her helping with financial relief.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“We are grateful for Cardi B, a real superstar on and off the mic, for granting some critical financial relief to families of the victims. The city will be forever thankful to her and also to the grassroots donors and corporate partners who have been able to offer immediate support for our neighbors in need, to reestablish themselves during this difficult time,” Adams said.

According to the statement, the Bronx Fire Relief Fund has already raised over $2.5 million through grassroots donations and support from business and philanthropic community partners.

Cardi B provided assistance during COVID-19 pandemic

In April 2020, the Bronx rapper helped out through Fashion Nova Cares with Cardi B to provide financial assistance for people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Forbes, Fashion Nova, an online clothing brand, teamed with Cardi B to give out $1,000 every hour starting on April 8 and extending until May 20, 2020, until $1 million had been given out.

The payments were made to alleviate some of the financial hardship that people were experiencing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cardi B shared a video message on her Instagram to let people know about the effort to help people out based on their stories.

“You know sometimes you give to charity, and you wonder like, ‘Hmm…Is it really going to the people?’ Well, we’re gonna make sure it’s going to the people,” she said.

Cardi B, who has been active professionally in music since 2015, has released a variety of hit songs, including WAP featuring Megan Thee Stallion, I Like It, and Up. She was a featured artist on Maroon 5’s smash hit Girls Like You in 2018.

In 2019, Cardi B won her first Grammy, winning the award for Best Rap Album for Invasion of Privacy. Her song Up is currently among nominees for Best Rap Performance at the postponed 2022 Grammy Awards.