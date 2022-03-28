Cardi B shares rare photo of daughter Kulture wearing Balenciaga

Rapper Cardi B arrives at the Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collection Launch Party at the Hollywood Palladium. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Rapper Cardi B is back at it sharing some brand new photos of her daughter Kulture, showing off a stylish new look in Balenciaga.

Photos featuring Kulture tend to be rare, which brought many individuals to the comments section to react to the adorable look.

In addition to looking stylish in some rare images, Kulture will soon appear in a guest spot in an upcoming children’s show along with her parents, Cardi B and Offset.

Cardi B shows off daughter Kulture in Balenciaga

With Cardi B achieving music superstardom thanks to hits like Bodak Yellow and WAP featuring Megan Thee Stallion, she’s also cashing in with other endeavors. That includes her becoming the face of Balenciaga in 2020.

As the face of the fashion brand, she’s also making sure her daughter Kulture is representing Balenciaga, as she shared a series of cute photos of her wearing a Los Angeles t-shirt and baggy sweatpants.

Along with the expensive clothes, Kulture’s wearing several gold chains, a fancy sparkling watch, and carrying a small black purse. She gives several different poses in the first four photos, with a fifth photo showing her walking alongside her mother outdoors.

In a video clip at the end of the series, Kulture flashes that fancy watch to the camera for viewers to admire her fancy timepiece.

Cardi doesn’t share photos with Kulture in them often, but when she does, fans take notice. That was the case with the latest share, which had over 2.3 million Likes and 13,000 Comments.

Fans commented about the cute photos, with some also pointing out the expensiveness of Kulture’s look.

“She knows she slaying this look! Building the confidence at a young age I love it 🥰,” another fan commented.

Another commenter mentioned how Kulture already owned a Rolex before most other people could.

Kulture, Cardi, and Offset to appear in Baby Shark’s Big Show!

Big news arrived for Cardi B, Offset, and Kulture earlier this week, as the trio will get guest roles in Nickelodeon’s Baby Shark’s Big Show!

According to Billboard, Cardi will take on the role of Sharki B in the animated preschool series. Her husband, rapper Offset, joins in the fun as Offshark, while Kulture will be Kulture Shark.

Cardi and family will appear in an upcoming episode of the show where Baby Shark and best friend William meet up with Sharki B. She teaches them the viral song-and-dance she created called The Seaweed Sway.

A preview of Cardi’s viral dance and song arrived on the Nick Jr. YouTube channel below.

Cardi B on Baby Shark’s Big Show!

Cardi, Offset, and Kulture’s episode of Baby Shark’s Big Show! premieres on April 15 on Nickelodeon.