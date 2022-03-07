Cardi B defends Offset’s eccentric outfit after fans roast his latest style

Court records show Offset and Cardi secretly married in September 2017, one month before he proposed publicly. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Cardi B has her husband’s back when it comes to his fashion choices.

The Bodak Yellow rapper and Offset’s relationship continues to grow stronger after overcoming hardships in their marriage.

Cardi filed for divorce two years ago after the Ric Flair Drip rapper faced cheating allegations. However, they quickly reconciled and welcomed their first son together in September 2021.

The couple recently left a huge tip after a night out at Brooklyn Chop House. The Migos rapper also went all out on Valentine’s day to impress his wife, with whom he shares two children.

Cardi B clapped back at fan roasting Offset’s outfit

A video surfaced of Offset performing his hit record Ric Flair Drip, getting the crowd going with his dance moves.

He rocked a loose-fitting white sweater on top of a red turtle neck, red leather pants, and large heeled black boots.

The outfit garnered mixed reviews with one Twitter user who disapproved of the outfit, writing: “Man wtf do these n****s be wearing ???”

Cardi B responded with a quote tweet, arguing that her hubby is a trendsetter with a profanity-laced clap back:

“He puttin that s**t on !! Y’all talk s**t first then these rappers start wearing it.”

The fashion elite has taken notice of Offset’s bold fashion choices.

The Hip Hop rap star walked his first runway back in 2019 for Off-White, and he was recently invited to Balenciaga’s Paris Fashion Week presentation in October 2021.

“Demna (Balenciaga’s creative director) actually personally requested me so it was an honor to be able to work with him and the entire brand — he’s a great creator,” Offset said to Vanity Fair.

Offset has a clothing line

The rapper debuted his first clothing line, Laundered Works Corp, founded in Paris. The clothes are inspired by the rapper’s bold fashion choices and experience in the fashion industry.

“I call this cultural drip,” Offset said of his fashion line. “It’s for the youth, but it’s still got some luxury and class to it.”

The rapper highlighted his desire to make the clothes accessible to his fans.

“I wanted to keep my designs within an affordable price range so that all my fans could enjoy them with me. I didn’t want them to be something they’d put on their wish list for Christmas,” he said to Vogue.

He launched the menswear label in 2020 in a Gothic Revival church with his wife Cardi B and Migos Quavo and Takeoff showing support for the event.