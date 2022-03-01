Cardi B and Offset left a huge tip after a night out at Brooklyn Chop House

Cardi B and her husband Offset left a hefty tip for the staff at the Brooklyn Chop House, handing over $1,400 as a thank-you. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

On Monday night, Cardi B and Offset took the meaning of generosity to a whole new level.

The duo, who almost divorced just over two years ago but have since reconciled and remained married, stopped by the Brooklyn Chop House on Monday night with their staff and ended up leaving a hefty tip at the end of the meal.

Adding $1,400 as a tip on top of the $3,000 bill, the couple then stayed around to pose for some pictures with the owner of the restaurant.

The magnanimous couple may have been trying to make up for some bad press they received in the fall after forcing other patrons out of the same Brooklyn Chop House when they arrived for a private dinner without a reservation.

Cardi B and Offset previously forced patrons out of Brooklyn Chop House in the fall when they failed to make a reservation

As reported on by Page Six, an insider revealed that the restaurant had to encourage their existing customers to clear out by offering free alcohol as compensation for being turned away during their meals.

“[The other patrons], were on dessert, so [the restaurant] brought them over bottles of Cristal and free desserts to get them to vacate the area for Cardi,” the source said.

Despite ruffling some fans’ feathers, Cardi B and Offset still left a generous tip at the time, handing over $1,000 extra, which doubled their $1,000 bill.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Cardi B doesn’t seem to mind flaunting her net worth

With a net worth of at least $40 million on her own, with an additional $26 million brought in by Offset, Cardi B appears to lead a very cushy life.

The Bodak Yellow singer, 29, showed off her lavish lifestyle this past fall, posting a picture of her enormous home on Instagram.

Located in New York, the lavish home is Cardi B and Offset’s third home, with the other two located in Los Angeles and Atlanta.

Cardi B could be seen with her arms outstretched, wearing a stylish leopard print coat and matching hat, as she provided a scale to the two elegant staircases that curved around to either side of her.

The singer seemed to have no trouble letting the world know about her purchase, detailing in her lengthy caption that she and Offset “have always dreamed of having a crib in NY” and talking about how proud she was of herself for achieving her dreams.

Cardi B and Offset also added a new addition to their family, welcoming a son in September. The couple also has a daughter, Kulture, who will be four this summer.