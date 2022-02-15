Cardi B shows off massive cleavage and a bit of her abs in distressed denim Valentine’s Day dress

Cardi B has two children with her husband Offset. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Cardi B proves her marriage is still going strong with Migos star Offset and shared some photos from her Valentine’s day celebration.

The 29-year-old rapper put her ample cleavage on display in a bodycon outfit she wore on the Super Bowl weekend.

The Bodak Yellow rapper has a lot to celebrate recently after telling her fans to expect an album this year to follow her hit single, Up.

She also won a massive lawsuit against a blogger who spread lies about her, ending the years-long case.

Cardi B displays massive cleavage and abs in a bodycon denim outfit

Cardi shared a series of photos from her romantic Valentine’s Day with hubby Offset before they headed off to the Super Bowl.

The rap superstar donned a distressed denim bodycon outfit that displayed her cleavage.

In the caption of the photos she shared on Instagram, she gave her husband a shout-out.

“My day went like this yesterday ♥️🌹🥀….I love you my baby @offsetyrn …”

Sign up for our newsletter!

She paired the Sergio Castano Pena midi dress with a pair of blue Christian Louboutin heels.

Cardi showed her hourglass figure as she posed next to Offset in some of the photos.

The Migos rapper showed his romantic side by showering his wife with flowers, including bouquets of red roses, petals, and candles to make her feel special.

On Offset’s birthday in December, Cardi made sure her hubby knew how much she appreciated him in a sweet Instagram post.

In the caption, she wrote the following about their relationship:

“I love you so much and I’m so proud of you. We have overcome so much together. I love the man that you’re becoming and I love the father that you are. Thank you for always being there for me, for being a great confidant and advisor and for never allowing me to sell myself short ❤️. I’m so lucky to have you as a partner raising our beautiful kids. “

The Up rapper gave a snippet of her new Facebook TV series, Cardi Tries revealing Offset, and she got matching tattoos to commemorate their wedding day.

Each got a tattoo on their hand, drawn by the other, of the couple’s wedding date: 9/20/2017.

In the caption of the video, Cardi wrote: “Tatted hubby for Valentines day ❤️ Thanks for the help @nikkohurtado New #CardiTries out now.”

The couple has been married since 2017 and has two children together. In December 2018, Cardi announced that they had separated following cheating allegations.

The pair reunited after Offset pleaded for his wife back, and their relationship has grown stronger.