Cardi B is the first woman to have every song on an album go platinum

Cardi B performs at the 7th Annual BET Experience At L.A. LIVE Presented By Coca-Cola – Day 3 held at Staples Center. (Pic credit: ©ImageCcollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Rapper Cardi B has made history thanks to the popularity of her album Invasion of Privacy, as each song has been certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

With all of the album’s tracks going platinum, she is the first female to achieve that distinction due to her chart-topping success.

The latest achievement arrives ahead of another potential award for Cardi B, as she’s nominated for one at the upcoming 64th Annual Grammy Awards, ahead of her second album.

All songs from Cardi B’s album are RIAA-certified platinum

Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy album arrived in April 2018, but it’s still achieving big success. Per Billboard, all 13 songs from the album have officially been certified platinum by the RIAA.

Her Atlantic Records debut LP includes the smash hits Bodak Yellow, and I Like It featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin. Both songs were Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 singles for the rapper, with Bodak Yellow also becoming RIAA-certified diamond.

Cardi’s latest feat of all songs from her album going platinum makes her the first female in history to achieve the feat. It also extends her previous success from when all of the tracks on Invasion of Privacy were certified gold.

In 2021, Cardi celebrated the album’s third anniversary, tweeting a special message to her fans.

Pic credit: @iamcardib/Twitter

Other singles released from Cardi’s album included Bartier Cardi, Be Careful, and Ring. The LP also features notable guests, including Chance the Rapper, 21 Savage, YG, SZA, and Migos.

Following the album’s release, Cardi soon achieved another major feat. After Bodak Yellow’s earlier success, she charted 12 of the 13 songs from her LP in the Hot 100, surpassing Beyonce for the most simultaneous titles by a woman on the chart.

Cardi’ Up’ for 2022 Grammy award

Her debut album Invasion of Privacy had multiple nominations for Grammy awards in 2019, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year for I Like It. However, she claimed Best Rap Album as her first-ever and only Grammy so far.

Cardi could add to that with the upcoming 2022 Grammy Awards. Her hit song Up is nominated for Best Rap Performance.

She’s competing against Thot S**t by Megan Thee Stallion, My Life by J. Cole (featuring 21 Savage and Morray), and Family Ties by Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar.

Up arrived in February 2021 as one of the songs to appear on her second studio album. It reached No. 1 on the US Billboard Hot 100, giving her another distinction as the only female rapper to take the top spot on the chart with multiple solo singles.

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards air Sunday, April 3, on CBS at 8/7c.