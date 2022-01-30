Bad Bunny’s WWE Royal Rumble 2022 gig included The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar

Bad Bunny appears in the WWE Royal Rumble 2022 match in St. Louis, Missouri. Pic credit: WWE/YouTube

The WWE Royal Rumble 2022 was full of surprises, including a few celebrity guests entering the men’s 30-man over-the-top-rope match.

Bad Bunny and Johnny Knoxville each showed up for the Royal Rumble match, with mixed results in their attempts to eliminate opponents so they could headline WrestleMania.

For Knoxville, it was a quick entry and elimination, whereas Bad Bunny may have impressed some fans with his in-ring skills and lengthier stay in the match. However, a meeting with Brock Lesnar ended his chances of winning the event.

Bad Bunny appears at WWE Royal Rumble 2022

Ahead of Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble 2022 event in St. Louis, Missouri, popular singer Bad Bunny appeared in a backstage photo with the legendary Undertaker.

It’s unknown what the two superstars were talking about, but it’s possible the singer asked Taker for a few tips ahead of the men’s Royal Rumble match.

The Undertaker wasn’t involved in the annual match that determines which superstar will headline the upcoming WrestleMania event in a championship match. However, Bad Bunny was amongst the celebrity entrants for the match, which also included Johnny Knoxville.

The matchup features 30 superstars, each arriving out to the ring in timed increments. Superstars are eliminated from the matchup if they’re tossed or knocked over the top rope, and both their feet hit the floor below them. That continues until one superstar remains as the winner.

Knoxville entered at No. 9 for the matchup with his Jackass crew rooting him on as he headed to the ring. However, he only lasted for a minute and 20 seconds as Sami Zayn gleefully tossed Knoxville out. Knoxville recorded zero eliminations in his time in the match.

Bad Bunny also arrived as a free agent for the event, coming into the match in the No. 27 spot. He showed viewers some impressive in-ring moves for a part-time superstar, including flips and dives off the corner turnbuckle.

The celebrity entrant also impressed many fans by recording two eliminations in the matchup. He assisted Rey Mysterio in eliminating Dolph Ziggler and also recorded a solo elimination as he knocked Sheamus out of the match.

Bad Bunny takes on Brock Lesnar

While Bad Bunny may have looked good in the match for a short while, he’d eventually run into The Beast. An angry Brock Lesnar entered the matchup at the No. 30 spot and was on a mission as he cleared house.

Despite the singer trying to stand up to Brock in the match, Lesnar delivered a trademark F5 move and eliminated Bad Bunny from his ring.

WWE’s share of the highlight moment with Lesnar hitting the move has tallied over 440,000 Likes on Instagram as of this report. A more extended clip on WWE’s YouTube shows the entire segment.

The singer lasted for over seven minutes in his first-ever Royal Rumble appearance. Meanwhile, Brock Lesnar captured the win, eliminating superstar Drew McIntyre last.

Is Bad Bunny in WWE?

It’s not Bad Bunny’s first time appearing in WWE-related matches. Last February, the singer captured WWE’s 24/7 Championship by defeating Akira Tozawa backstage for the belt. His title reign lasted 28 days until R-Truth defeated him.

At last year’s WrestleMania 37, Bad Bunny was featured in a tag team match, as he teamed up with Damian Priest to take on The Miz and John Morrison. Priest and Bunny were victorious via pinfall.

While Bad Bunny isn’t officially signed to Raw or SmackDown, he’s a free agent, which means he could always show up elsewhere. That includes Monday’s RAW or even WrestleMania 38.

Ahead of Bad Bunny’s WWE Royal Rumble 2022 appearance, concert tickets finally went on sale for the Puerto Rican icon’s world tour. Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour will be the singer’s first time heading a stadium tour in the United States.

Based on reports, there was a quick turnaround between the day tour was announced and when tickets went on sale, driving prices up fast for tickets to the in-demand concert.