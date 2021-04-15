Bad Bunny’s 2022 tour: How to get presale tickets

Bad Bunny has announced a North American tour for Spring 2022. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Superstar turned wrestler Bad Bunny announced he’ll be returning to the musical stage in 2022 with a brand new North American tour.

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, aka Bad Bunny, delighted his fans on Monday (April 12) when he celebrated his WrestleMania 37 win by announcing a Spring tour with over 20 venues.

Bad Bunny will begin the tour in Denver, Colorado, on February 9, and it looks to end on April 1 in Miami.

In the meantime, he’ll be hitting up Washington DC, Phoenix, Las Vegas, San Jose, Seattle, Portland, Englewood, Los Angeles, San Diego, Dallas, Houston, Hidalgo, El Paso, Rosemont, Villaldivia, Newark, Brooklyn, Boston, Charlotte Atlanta, and Orlando. He’ll also be playing Toronto and Montreal in Canada.

The tickets will be available on presale from today, Thursday, April 15, at 12 pm EST or 10 am MDT. And sale to the general public will be from Friday, April 16, at 12 pm EST. Tickets can be purchased from Ticketmaster.

Bad Bunny has not yet announced how much of a dent these tickets will put in your wallet, but rumors have been swirling around the internet suggesting everything from hundreds of dollars to thousands.

Bad Bunny confirms ticket price has not been announced

The singer took to Twitter on Tuesday in an attempt to quash any rumors about price. Writing in Spanish, he informed his fans that any prices circulating just now are fake.

Pic credit: @sanbenito/Twitter

Judging from many fans on Twitter, people are willing to pay huge amounts of money to get to one of the concerts.

Some fans joked about the lengths they’ll go to to get their hands on a ticket, such as selling all their boyfriend’s shoes, for example.

Boyfriend: Who sold all my shoes?!



Me: At Bad Bunny’s Concert pic.twitter.com/YxpYeRU9yJ — Rosa (@itsmfcknrose) April 15, 2021

Another fan joked that they would try to get a job at the Staples Center so they could get into the Bad Bunny Los Angeles concert for free.

Me applying to work at Staples Center so I can go to the Bad Bunny concert for free pic.twitter.com/daFjSO7LTj — Mexican Rug Dealer (@DealinRugs) April 15, 2021

Bad Bunny announced tour after WrestleMania win

The Puerto Rican star has been keeping himself busy of late; a lifelong fan of WrestleMania, he recently took part in a tag team match with Damian Priest against The Miz and John Morrison. And he won the match.

A WWE promo video then helped announce his 2022 tour; in the video, wrestling legend Triple H gifts Bad Bunny a skull encrusted microphone and says, “you did amazing at WrestleMania, but now it’s time for you to do what you do.” Bad Bunny then rides off on the top of a large truck.

Bad Bunny performed at Super Bowl 2020 when he sang a rendition of Cardi B’s I Like It before singing his own hit Callaíta.

This multi-talented performer has also been given a supporting role in Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico; however, filming was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.