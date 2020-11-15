Narcos: Mexico Season 3 adds Bad Bunny following Diego Luna and showrunner’s departure

Netflix has ordered a third season of Narcos: Mexico after the series enjoyed the same critical acclaim as the original, which produced three seasons. However, there are some major changes coming to the binge-worthy series.

The Félix Gallardo chapter comes to a close as Diego Luna will not be reprising the role for the third season.

Reggaeton superstar Bad Bunny has also been added to the cast and the upcoming series will have a new showrunner.

Diego Luna’s exit is not a surprise. The current season ended with the downfall of drug lord Félix Gallardo following the DEA’s relentless pursuit following the torture and murder of one of their own, Kiki Camarena. Félix was arrested in the finale by the Mexican government after efforts were made to secure a trade alliance with the United States.

In the final scene, Scoot McNairy’s Walt Breslin meets with Felix as he warns the DEA agent that Amado Carrillo Fuentes may become the most powerful drug lord.

Felix then warns Walt Breslin about the impending “chaos” that will ensue without him keeping the cartel bosses in check, thus teasing the Mexican Drug War for Narcos: Mexico Season 3.

Eric Newman out as showrunner

Eric Newman, who was the showrunner for Narcos and Narcos: Mexico will step back to an executive producer role after five seasons. Series co-creator Carlo Bernard will take over his duties, according to a Deadline report.

A showrunner can make or break a series; therefore, major changes to the theme of the series is a possibility.

As expected, the plot for Narcos: Mexico Season 3 will explore the fallout of Felix no longer at the helm. A new generation of more violent Mexican druglords will emerge while the heads of the major cartels fight for political influence and territory. As with previous seasons, the series will primarily follow the real-life events that took place during the drug war but with a creative license.

Bad Bunny will portray ‘Kitty’

Latin trap star Bad Bunny has been added to Narcos: Mexico Season 3 and he will play a character named Arturo “Kitty” Paez in a guest role. Kitty is a member of Ramon Arellano Felix’s gang called the Narco Juniors — they are wealthy kids who are attracted to the lifestyle of a cartel.

Narcos: Mexico will continue its chronological tradition as the third season will be set in the 1990s. The globalized drug trade means more money in cartel members’ hands and more violence as the major cartels, which include the Sinaloa Cartel, the Juarez Cartel, and the Tijuana Cartel, fight for the power vacuum Felix’s arrest left behind.

There is no official release date yet but the series is expected to be released in late 2021.

All five seasons of the Narcos franchise are available on Netflix.