Megan Thee Stallion twerked on piano at the iHeartRadio Music Awards and her fans are freaking out about it 

Megan Thee Stallion twerks on a piano. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Megan Thee Stallion is a masterful twerker, and she recently took her skills to new heights.

The Savage rapper performed at the iHeartRadio Awards in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Followers of Megan know that she frequently posts twerking videos on her social media pages. iHeartRadio’s award show spectators who were not familiar with Megan’s twerking skills before certainly are now.

The Texas-born rapper had a big night as she won an award and gave an exciting performance for fans.

Megan Thee Stallion twerks on a piano during iHeartRadio performance

Megan Thee Stallion allowed fans to see her twerking skills in a unique performance at the iHeartRadio Awards. Megan Thee Stallion attended the iHeartRadio Awards, received an award, and performed.

Megan donned a long black gown on the red carpet and changed into a red lacy leotard for her performance. She danced in fishnet tights and red ankle boot heels with tied-up laces.

Megan stood in front of the piano and started pressing keys in her raunchy performance. She twerked in front of the piano and lowered down to the stage. Then Megan turned around and twerked on the keyboard. Finally, she smiled at the camera, lounged on the piano, and posed.

It was Megan twerking on that Piano for me😍🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #MeganTheStallion pic.twitter.com/VQExvTdKVF Sign up for our newsletter! March 23, 2022

Fans went wild for the viral moment. One fan wrote, “It was Megan twerking on that Piano for me.”

Megan accepted the Trailblazer award in the same red leotard, presented by Destiny’s Child singer Kelly Rowland. The sultry leotard featured red cherries that hung between her cleavage.

The red cherry-inspired outfit appeared to be an homage to her new song with Dua Lipa called Sweetest Pie.

The iHeartRadio Awards were on Tuesday in Los Angeles

Megan Thee Stallion was a show-stealer at the iHeartRadio Awards on Tuesday. But she was not the only person who made headlines.

The star-studded event was held at the Shrine Auditorium and hosted by LL Cool J.

Jennifer Lopez Performs At The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Jennifer Lopez received an icon award for her performing history in the arts. J Lo also performed at the award show for fans, including her reunited romantic partner Ben Affleck.

She sang and danced to On My Way and her classic song Get Right.

Other big winners include Olivia Rodrigo, who won Best New Pop Artist and Female Artist of the Year. Lil Nas X took home the male artist of the year award. Dua Lipa also won big, as her song Levitating was named Song of the Year.