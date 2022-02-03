Candace Cameron Bure reveals last texts with Bob Saget including a minor tiff and ‘I love you’

Cameron Candace Bure reveals last texts with Bob Saget including a minor tiff and “I love you.” Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Candace Cameron Bure shared her last texts with Bob Saget, just two weeks before his surprising death.

Candace revealed that she and Bob Saget had a little “tiff” after dinner plans between the two fell through.

“We were going to have dinner. And we got into a little tiff. And his flight was delayed. We ended up not having dinner,” Bure recalled.

The tiff did not last long, as the Fuller House star awoke to multiple texts and an apology from Bob Saget. “Bob went on, and on, and on in the text. And he said at the end, ‘I love you more for the trouble you’re giving me if that’s even possible.'”

When reflecting on Bob Saget’s untimely death, Bure said “I can’t believe he’s gone forever. I just can’t. My brain has not comprehended that yet.”

Candace Cameron Bure was teary-eyed as she revealed to Hoda Kotb the contents of the texts, including a text from Bob Saget that said “I love you. My mom loved you too.”

Saget’s mother Dolly passed away in 2014.

Candace Cameron Bure and Bob Saget’s 35 year friendship

Candace Cameron Bure and Bob Saget starred together on Full House, Saget played Bure’s father Danny Tanner. Nearly 30 years after the premiere of Full House, the Netflix sitcom Fuller House premiered. Bure reprised her role as DJ Tanner, and Bob Saget played a recurring role on the show as Danny Tanner. Fuller House ran for five seasons from 2016 to 2020.

The two often texted, in fact, Candace Cameron Bure caught a lot of heat for revealing Saget’s identity on The Masked Singer.

“Who watches The Masked Singer? If you do, spoiler alert, fast forward. Spoiler alert,” Bure posted on her Instagram story.

“I texted to Masked Singer in the Middle while he sang,” Candace Cameron Bure revealed.

As it turns out, the singer was Bob Saget, who appeared disguised as the Squiggly Monster.

Bob Saget’s cause of death has not yet been determined

Bure’s fond memories come almost one month after Saget was found dead in an Orlando-area hotel room on January 9 at age 65. The entertainer was in the midst of a stand-up comedy tour that was to end in the summer of 2022. The District Nine Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy on Saget’s body and saw no signs of drug use or foul play.

Further investigation will reveal toxicology results; the results take between 10-12 weeks.

Candace Cameron Bure cherishes the memories and texts she has with Bob Saget, saying “It scares me so much because I don’t ever want to lose this.”