Camille Vasquez spotted introducing Johnny Depp to her boyfriend

Johnny Depp reunited with his lawyer Camille Vasquez and a fan recorded the superstar lawyer introducing her boyfriend to the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

The 38-year-old attorney went to watch her client and friend perform in Prague with Jeff Beck as they continue their European tour.

Vasquez was the breakout star of the televised defamation trial between Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard.

She received a significant amount of attention on social media due to her performance representing Depp.

A hashtag of her name received over 980 million impressions on TikTok with most quoting and complimenting her legal expertise.

After Depp won on all three counts of defamation against Heard, Vasquez was promoted from associate to partner at her firm, Brown Rudnick.

Johnny Depp offers Camille Vasquez’s boyfriend a hug

A fan captured a video of Johnny Depp and some of his legal team including Camille Vasquez exchanging pleasantries at his concert in Prague.

Vasquez introduced her Hollywood star client to her boyfriend, the British WeWork executive Edward Owen.

Depp is seen in a video pulling in Camille’s partner for a hug as they acknowledge some activity off-camera.

In a new interview with PEOPLE magazine in June, Vasquez poured cold water on the Depp dating rumors.

She revealed that they became friends after representing the actor for over four years.

The superstar attorney expressed her disappointment with outlets that suggested her hugging Deep was “inappropriate or unprofessional.”

Vasquez attributed the relationship rumors with Depp to sexism.

“It’s also an unethical charge being made. It’s sexist,” she said. “It’s unfortunate and it’s disappointing, but at the same time, it kind of comes with the territory. I can’t say I was all that surprised.”

Johnny Depp’s new album has been released

Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck released album 18, on Friday. The album has 13 songs with two original songs which were written by the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, titled Sad Mother****in’ Parade and This Is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr.

As previously reported, Depp took some subliminal and direct shots at Amber Heard with some of the lyrics to the original songs.

They were left off the streaming version of the album in which he covers several popular songs with Jeff Beck.

A cover of John Lennon’s song Isolation was also left out of the version available on streaming platforms.