Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez is calling out relationship rumors as ‘sexist’

Ben Chew and Camille Vasquez appeared on NBC’s Today show on Wednesday. Pic credit: Today/YouTube

Camille Vasquez has addressed the Johnny Depp dating rumors, hitting back at the speculation.

Vasquez, one of Depp’s attorneys, took the main stage in the six-week defamation trial, became a social media star.

While receiving high praise and a job promotion for her offensive and defensive litigation strategies against Amber Heard and her legal team, many speculated she was dating her movie star client.

Camille Vasquez hits back at ‘sexist’ relationship rumors

In a new interview with PEOPLE, Vasquez addresses her relationship with Johnny Depp and revealed she developed a friendship with the Pirates of the Caribbean star after representing him for four-and-a-half years.

She expressed her disappointment with outlets that suggested her interactions with her client were “inappropriate or unprofessional.”

Vasquez also accused those of assuming she was dating Depp due to their court interactions as sexism.

“It’s also an unethical charge being made. It’s sexist,” she said, continuing: “It’s unfortunate and it’s disappointing, but at the same time it kind of comes with the territory. I can’t say I was all that surprised.”

The superstar attorney described herself as tactile, pointing to her Cuban and Colombian ancestry when defending hugging Johnny Depp.

She went on to describe how stressful the televised defamation trial was for her client.

“This man was fighting for his life and it broke my heart to see him day in and day out have to sit there and listen to the most horrific allegations being made against him. And if I could provide any bit of comfort, then of course I would do that, whether it’s holding his hand or letting him know that we were there and we were going to fight for him because he deserved it.”

Who is Camille Vasquez’s boyfriend?

Camille Vasquez, 37, is reportedly dating Edward Owen — a 38-year-old British business executive.

According to the New York Post, Owen works for WeWork and studied History in Cambridge University in 2005 and got an MPhil in real estate in 2006.

He is also a member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors. The two are rumored to have met in November in London and are maintaining a long-distance relationship.

Vasquez told PEOPLE that she is “very happy” in her relationship with Owen.

The attorney, who was recently made partner at the Brown Rudnick law firm after the trial, became an online celebrity due to her performance representing her famous client.

Depp won all three counts of defamation and was awarded $10.35 million by the jury verdict.

Vasquez described her newfound fame as “overwhelming,” but hoped that her stardom will inspire young women to pursue a career in law.