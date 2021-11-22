Camila Cabello debuts icy blue locks with stunning matching gown days after announcing Shawn Mendes split

Camila Cabello absolutely rocked a stunning new look days after split from Shawn Mendes. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.comImagePressAgency

Camila Cabello is out to prove that her recent breakup isn’t stopping her from having some fun!

The Havana songstress, 24, shocked on Instagram with the debut of a whole new look, dazzling her social media page with pics of some freshly-dyed, icy blue tresses.

Camila wore a matching icy gown with a plunging neckline, dramatically ruffled shoulders, and an elegant silky swatch of material going around her throat like a choker.

Camila wowed with a whole new look that included new pale blue hair

Along with the incredible overall metamorphosis, the singer added extra glitz and glam with sparkly, mint green eye-shadow, perfectly manicured nails to match her color theme, and some seductive poses to tie the whole look together.

The first photo showed Camila coyly draping one hand across her jawline while resting one finger along the bottom of her mauve-glossed lips, which were partly open.

Her second shot brought on some Marilyn Monroe vibes as she leaned slightly away from the camera and tilted her head to one side, puckering her pout up while resting an arm sexily over her head so her fingers could tangle in her side waves.

The change comes just days after Camila and Shawn Mendes announced their split after two years together

The breathtaking transformation, reminiscent of revenge looks donned by many celebrities post-break-up over the years, comes just days after Camila and beau of two years Shawn Mendes announced they had called it quits.

The pair officially began dating in 2019, confirming their budding romantic relationship with some heavy public displays of affection and a steamy performance of their hit single Senorita at the Video Music Awards that same year.

Shawn and Camila spent much of quarantine time together in 2020, and rumors began flying that a proposal may be on the horizon for the lovebirds. However, the two were never engaged at any time in their relationship.

What was the real reason behind Camila and Shawn’s split?

Just one day after the split was announced via Camila’s Instagram page in a joint statement signed by both parties, E! News released an exclusive look into what really caused the sudden rift between the two.

According to E!, a source close to the couple shared that Shawn was the one who “initiated the conversation” regarding going their separate ways, saying that “the relationship was getting stale and complacent and they decided they are better off being friends.”

Despite the decision to end their romance, the source said that the split was an amicable one and mutually agreed upon, though Camila was “very upset” about it initially.

“It was really hard for a few days but she has been spending a lot of time with friends and keeping busy,” revealed the insider about Camila’s emotional state. “She has a huge support system and is feeling renewed now.”