Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes split: Why did the duo call it quits after just two years?

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have announced their split after two years together. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have called it quits.

The fan-favorite duo announced in a joint statement via Instagram that they were parting ways after two years together and fans are devastated.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the statement read.

“We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. we so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

No specifics have been released regarding the exact nature of the split, though the joint statement signed by both Shawn and Camila seems to indicate that the breakup was a mutual decision.

Fans took to Twitter to express their shock at the announcement with many appearing to be in complete shock over the sudden announcement.

Omgg!!! I can't believe, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes broke up…😭 pic.twitter.com/tLBOHPOEek — Angel 🌹💋 (@zabdi_lover) November 18, 2021

How did Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello meet?

The talented musicians met back in 2014 when Camila’s former musical group Fifth Harmony opened for Austin Mahone.

A friendship was quickly formed between the pair but rumors began swirling that the relationship was heating up after Shawn and Camila released their duet Senorita in 2019, along with a steamy music video.

Pic credit: @camila_cabello/Instagram

Camila and Shawn seemed to confirm dating rumors after being caught holding hands

After making fans go crazy with questions regarding their true status, Shawn and Camila appeared to solidify the dating rumors after being caught holding hands in West Hollywood in July 2019.

The two then spent the Fourth of July together and were seen later that month packing on some serious PDA while out and about in San Francisco.

In August of the same year, Camila shared an adorable birthday message to Shawn for his 21st, captioning the shot saying, “Happy birthday to this magic human, I love you!!!!”

Fans were eager to see some live affection shared between the two at the August 2019 VMA’s, but despite a super seductive and tantalizing performance, Shawn and Camila left their followers crestfallen when they came just shy of kissing and didn’t go any further.

Were Shawn and Camila ever engaged?

With a solid year-plus behind them, Shawn and Camila sparked engagement gossip in December 2020 after Shawn spoke about marriage in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“Yeah, absolutely, I think for me it’s always been if I’m not willing to talk about that stuff then I kind of check out a little bit, and I don’t know, I really think when you know, you know,” Shawn said to ET’s Katie Krause about possibly marrying Camila.

“She’s been one of my best friends since I was, like, 15 years old. I don’t know, at the same time, I know we are really young so I don’t want to jump, like, insanely fast, but I think when you find your person, you feel and you know that you have found your person.”

The interview had fans jumping to engagement conclusions and feverishly searching for pics of a ring on that finger but Shawn never did pop the question at any time in their relationship.

With the sad news of their split now behind them, fans will surely keep a close eye on Shawn and Camila to see what their respective futures hold as they go on their individual paths.