Britney Spears won’t be doing another Las Vegas residency after all

Rumors that Britney Spears planned another Las Vegas residency stopped before they started.

Britney fans hoped that the rumblings of a residency return would turn into reality after she was spotted in Vegas at a posh hotel.

Enthusiasts falsely believed that Britney’s appearance with her agent meant a return to the stage. But as it turns out, Britney was letting loose and having fun– there was no business involved.

Britney Spears not doing another Las Vegas residency despite rumors

Britney Spears and her agent, Cade Hudson, enjoyed Las Vegas in photos posted at Resorts World. The two were strictly there for pleasure, not talking about Britney’s return to residency. Sources familiar with the situation said Britney was not getting “wined and dined” but simply enjoying freedom.

TMZ spoke with sources close to Britney, who squashed the residency rumors. The sources elaborated that Britney was not “entertaining” the idea of performing again.

The hotel, which has been open on the strip for nearly one year, will host Celine Dion, Carrie Underwood, and Katy Perry for short residencies this fall and winter.

But Britney will not be added to the esteemed list of performers, at least not yet. Britney is likely acclimating to freedom after a long, restrictive conservatorship.

Britney Spears Las Vegas residency rumors swirled

Britney fans got excited when a report of her return to Las Vegas suggested she was being persuaded to do another show. Britney famously performed 250 shows from 2013 to 2017 for the Piece of Me residency. When Brit posted on her social media with her agent, excitement mounted, and rumors snowballed.

The Sun reported, “The buzz around Las Vegas is that they want Britney badly for a new residency.”

The source continued, “They are wining and dining her on these getaways and showing her just how much they mean business. This was Britney’s second trip to Resorts World this past weekend with her boyfriend Sam and notably her agent.”

But even if rumors are true that Resorts World wants Britney, she has no interest.

According to Britney, not all that glitters is gold. She gave fans insight into her Vegas experience. She explained in an Instagram caption, “People don’t know this but when I did Vegas, I was never allowed to go to the spa … they didn’t want me having coffee or tea so my friends from home would show up going to the spas drinking champagne no lie and I was the loser working and entertaining them at night … doesn’t sound like a good deal to me either.”

For now, Britney is enjoying life conservatorship free as she is coming up on her first free summer in thirteen years.