Britney Spears topless in thong and red boots plays with balls

Britney Spears stunned in a since-deleted Instagram post, strutting topless on tennis court while wearing high, red boots. ©ImageCollect.com/PopularImages

Britney Spears has continued to show her internet prowess as she masterfully shares some highly risque shots of herself.

The pop princess, who took the musical world by storm in her teens and quickly became one of the hottest singers to ever grace the stage, is well-known these days for her nude Instagram shares, choosing to go topless or completely naked often enough that fans have grown accustomed to seeing Brit in her birthday suit.

In a since-deleted social media post, which the star shared and took down within a matter of minutes for unknown reasons, Britney once again put her assets on display as she casually strutted her stuff on a tennis court.

Britney Spears went topless in a thong and knee-high boots while playing with tennis balls

The singer of hits like …Baby One More Time, Circus, Gimme More, and Toxic worked what she’s got as she posed with her back to the camera while seemingly walking away and tossing a tennis ball in the air.

Britney chose again to go sans any top or bra, deciding to only wear a sexy red thong with a matching pair of knee-high red boots for her court snap, captioning the pic saying, “Yellow balls … I think I can play with that,” with a series of lip stickers following the coy line.

Pic credit: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney recently suffered a miscarriage

Although the star has seemed to get back to her normal routine of sharing videos and pics of herself, it was a mere four days ago that Britney announced on Instagram she and her fiance Sam Asghari had lost what they called their “miracle” baby following a short-lived pregnancy.

The singer had exuberantly announced to her fans just over a month ago that she and Sam were expecting a little bundle of joy, the first for the couple and Britney’s third child.

She seemed quite exuberant about the news and began loading her Instagram page with fun throwbacks, referencing each one with the caveat that they were taken before there was a baby in her belly.

Early in the week, Britney revealed the sad news that she lost her baby and asked fans to allow her and Sam to have some privacy while they grieved.

It didn’t take long for the singer to return to posting again, however, as she got right back into doing things the Britney way, rocking some bikini throwbacks as well as dance videos, which she told her followers was part of what helps her get through hard times.

Britney and Sam assured fans that they will not let the recent pregnancy loss impact their future and they will be trying again soon.