Britney Spears in talks to return to Las Vegas for residency

Britney Spears is in talks to be a returning headliner in Vegas as early as next year. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Will Britney Spears be saying …Baby One More Time to a Las Vegas residency? A source has revealed that the megastar is “in talks” for a comeback as a Sin City returning headliner.

An insider recently revealed to The Sun that Resorts World – a resort, mall, and casino located on the Las Vegas strip – has recently tried to convince the singer over the past few months in hopes of a return to the stage.

Spears previously headlined almost 250 shows during her Piece of Me Vegas residency, which ran from 2013 to 2017.

Resorts World ‘wooed’ Spears on her recent Vegas trip

This past weekend, Spears and her fiance Sam Asghari were given the five-star treatment during a stay at Resorts World on their Vegas getaway.

According to the source, the hotelier hooked the couple up with a suite that cost $15,000 a night.

“The buzz around Las Vegas is that they want Britney badly for a new residency,” the insider explained. “They are wining and dining her on these getaways and showing her just how much they mean business. This was Britney’s second trip to Resorts World this past weekend with her boyfriend Sam and notably her agent.”

On her Instagram page, the Circus singer shared a swipe-through post of her time in Vegas this past weekend. The photos showed Spears and Asghari inside the luxury hotel, lounging at the resort’s pool, and even standing in front of a large billboard that read, “RESORTS WORLD LOVES BRITNEY.”

Spears took to her caption to thank Resorts World for their hospitality and for going above and beyond to make sure Spears enjoyed her stay.

“Devil in disguise 😈 !!! Nights in Vegas 🌄 … Thank you Cade and @resortsworldlv for inviting me 🥹 !!!! Or wait … did I invite myself 😬😬 ??? Either way thanks for showing me such a good time,” she said.

Britney Spears bashed her previous Las Vegas residency

Although Resorts World may be trying to swindle the popstar, Spears has been vocal on social media about the tough times during her previous 4-year Vegas residency.

In a post earlier this year, Spears opened up about how limited her freedom was while performing as the city’s headliner – including her inability to drink coffee or relax at the spa.

“People don’t know this but when I did Vegas, I was never allowed to go to the spa … they didn’t want me having coffee or tea so my friends from home would show up going to the spas drinking champagne no lie and I was the loser working and entertaining them at night … doesn’t sound like a good deal to me either,” she wrote.

She also wrote a similar caption in a since-deleted post this year that explained her frustrations with the demands that came with the residency.

“The only thing I’ve known when I used to go to Vegas was hour long meet and greets with 40 people every night getting the worst pics of me, and then a two hour show!!!!”

Pic credit: @britneyspears/Instagram

Although it seems as if Spears has been enjoying her freedom from her once-controlled life, it has not yet been confirmed whether or not she will be returning to Vegas as a headliner in the future.