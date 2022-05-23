Britney Spears shimmies hips for Vegas pool night

Britney Spears is smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com /Acepixs

Britney Spears is boogying around and having the time of her life during a late-night and poolside hangout in Las Vegas. The 40-year-old pop princess has jetted out from her L.A. base to Sin City for a little fun, and she made sure her 41 million+ Instagram followers were invited.

Posting last night, the Grammy winner shared photos and videos from her break, and she wasn’t alone.

Britney Spears lets loose in Las Vegas

Britney opened her post in selfie mode and from a hotel bathroom. The Toxic singer was with a male, but not hubby-to-be Sam Asghari. Both Britney and her pal were wearing dramatic, Venetian-style eye masks, with a swipe right showing the blonde’s companion chilling on a pool-submerged lounger.

Next up came a giant digital billboard of Britney’s face across a hotel front – “RESORTS WORLD LOVES BRITNEY” appeared in the text, seemingly proof that the city once hosting the star’s Residency continues to back her.

Personal trainer Asghari did eventually appear, and in a massive PDA moment. Here, Britney smooched the man she’s set to marry while at her hotel, going for a romantic, night-lid pool setting. Sam was in a white bathrobe as he lifted Britney right up and twirled her around.

The 2016-commenced couple, recently hit by tragedy after Britney lost her baby this month, seemingly had to watch his step, though. Britney chucked Sam in the pool, although the two did return for a hip-shimmying dance where Britney was seen grinding her hips against Sam while in dark pants.

“Devil in disguise 😈 !!! Nights in Vegas 🌄 … Thank you Cade and @resortsworldlv for inviting me 🥹 !!!! Or wait … did I invite myself 😬😬 ??? Either way thanks for showing me such a good time 🤧🤧 !!!” a caption read.

Sam, meanwhile, was quick to repost the action, sharing footage to his Instagram as he wrote: “Fellas don’t ever p*ss off your woman. Ever… 😂 @britneyspears best caption wins!”

Britney Spears slams therapists in new video

Elsewhere, Spears has been making headlines for a weekend post, where she slammed the “840 hours” of therapy she claims she underwent without wanting to be there in the first place.

She’s now edited her caption to one reading: “After doing exactly 840 hours of unwanted therapy in a (expletive) chair … this is my message to all my therapists and people who took my money…I guess I’m a scholar at this point… again to my family who condoned this torture … I will say till the day I die … go to hell !!! And if you think I’m lying or g or that’s impossible to do … do your research !!!!”