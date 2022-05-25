Britney Spears pulls down shorts while barefoot at home

Britney Spears smiles close up. Pic credit. ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Britney Spears is yanking down her shorts, seemingly without any underwear on, as she delivers another of her impressive home dance sessions. The 40-year-old pop princess was all smiles in her Tuesday Instagram share, one showing her looking fighting fit and four months ago – shortly before she became pregnant with the baby she and beau Sam Asghari sadly lost.

Posting for her 41 million+ followers, Britney sizzled while busting out living room moves in a tiny look.

Britney Spears flaunts smoke show body in tiny shorts

Stunning fans as she moved to the beat and eventually entered into dizzyingly-fast twirls, the Toxic singer showed off her figure while in barely-there and tiny black shorts.

While dancing around, Britney lowered her shorts to flash her lower region tattoos, also flaunting a golden tan, plus her rock-hard abs.

A cute, bright, and frilly yellow bralette offset Britney’s shorts as she swung her long blonde hair around and made her caption all about it.

The Grammy winner, fresh from a mini break to Las Vegas, wrote: “4 months ago … I thought my hair looked dope 🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!”

The legendary dances, disappearing for a while over late 2021 and early 2022, are officially back. Earlier this month, and while in flimsy shorts and a sports bra, Britney busted out moves to Beyonce’s Halo, telling fans:

“I’m definitely going through something in my life at the moment … and music 🎶 helps me so much just to gain insight and perspective … I shot this 2 months ago but when I look back, each song I danced 💃🏼 to gave me a different feel … a different mood … a different story to tell … and I’m thankful for that escape … this song is pretty spiritual and I really enjoy dancing to it 🌹 !!! Psss I know I’m dramatic and feeling myself 😳😳😳🙄🙄🙄 but is it believable 😳😳😳 ???”

Britney Spears moving on after losing baby

Spears had announced her pregnancy back on April 11, but it didn’t last long and ended with a sad miscarriage announcement. Spears and Sam Asghari are vowing to keep going as they try to build a family. Britney, meanwhile, is understood to have limited contact with teen sons Jayden and Sean, shared with ex-husband Kevin Federline. She’s already peeped the veil of her wedding gown, though, although details of her pending marriage to personal trainer Asghari are rather hush-hush.