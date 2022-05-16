Sam Asghari promises they ‘will have a miracle baby’ after Britney Spears miscarriage announcement

Sam Asghari posted a reassuring comment on the couple’s miscarriage announcement. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FSadou/AdMedia

Sam Asghari is nothing but hopeful about his and Britney Spears’ future of having children together.

The couple, who got engaged back in September 2021, sadly shared the news of their miscarriage with social media followers on Saturday.

Britney first shared her early pregnancy announcement on April 11, after being “overly excited” and eager to let her fans in on her and Sam’s newest adventure.

Sam Asghari said they will have their ‘miracle baby’ soon

In a joint statement, Britney and Sam broke the news with a paragraph regarding the miscarriage and future plans for expanding their family.

Along with the post showing up on his public feed, Sam also took to the comment section to reassure followers that he is confident the couple will get past the hardship and succeed in a future pregnancy.

“We will have a miracle soon,” he commented.

In two days, Sam’s comment has gained almost 85k likes and over 1k replies from fans and followers in support.

Britney and Sam make miscarriage announcement

After a month of updating followers on the current happenings of her pregnancy, the Toxic singer and her fiance shared a text post that sunk the hearts of those who have been following her journey.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” the post read. “This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news.”

“Our love for each other is our strength,” the couple continued. “We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment.”

Many friends and fans rushed to the comment section to tell Britney not to feel bad for publicly sharing the news early on.

“Im thankful you announced,” one user replied. “There is stigma with announcing too early, and then with miscarriage you have to be quiet. By doing this, your allowing space for others to heal just as you. The more we speak about it, the more we all know we experience it together. Im sorry for your loss.”

Another user chimed in with a similar sentiment – “Don’t feel bad for telling us early! It happens all the time. I hope you have support and are doing okay.”

Although a traumatic experience, it seems that Britney and Sam are hopeful for the future and plan to keep trying when it comes to expanding their family.

Since the miscarriage post on Saturday, neither have shared any more updates publicly on the matter.