Britney Spears shows off sweet throwback photos of sons Sean Preston and Jayden James

Britney Spears shared a series of throwback photos with her sons on her Instagram feed. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/AdMedia

“MINE,” Britney Spears declared in a recent set of throwback photos with her sons Sean and Jayden.

The singer posted six photos, both in black and white and in color, to share a few sweet childhood moments with her boys, Sean Preston, and Jayden James.

Britney shares her now-teenage sons with her ex-husband and former professional dancer, Kevin Federline.

The photos show Jayden and Sean doing simple child activities

The photos posted by their mom showed Britney’s boys in their younger years, doing things such as playing basketball, drinking milkshakes and hanging out at a Disney park.

Although five out of the six photos were of her sons alone, the third photo was of Britney holding Jayden in her arms and grabbing Sean’s hand while looking down at him.

This is not the first time Britney has posted throwback photos of her sons to her Instagram feed. The Baby One More Time singer last shared old photos with her followers in October of last year that showed the three of them enjoying time at the beach.

“So bittersweet to see them get older … why can’t they just stay babies forever??? They will always be MINE,” Britney wrote in her caption.

Sean and Jayden prefer to stay off Britney’s social media

The last time Britney posted recent photos of her sons was back in March of 2021. The pop star posted photos of her wedged between Sean and Jayden while standing in the middle of an open field.

“It’s so crazy how time flies …. My boys are so big now,” Britney wrote in her caption. “I know … I know … it’s very hard for any mama especially a mama with boys seeing them grow up so fast !!!! Talk about enough to make you go to your knees … GEEZ !!!!”

She then went on to explain how her boys prefer to stay off her Instagram feed for the sake of maintaining their own identities rather than just being known as Britney Spears’ sons.

“I haven’t posted pictures of them for some time cause they’re at the age where they want to express their own identities and I totally get it,” she wrote. “But I went out of my way to make this cool edit and guess what …. They’re finally letting me post it !!! Now I don’t feel left out anymore.”

Britney also posted a recent set of photos earlier this year that explained her sons’ mutual wish to stay private. The singer put up photos with her dog Sawyer and related her puppy’s growth to that of her sons.

She also explained how she respects Sean and Jaydens’ wishes to remain absent from her social media feed.

“They don’t need me anymore … I’ve cried oceans for my boys and I’m not lying !!!! Hopefully one day I can show recent pics of us but in the meantime, I respect their wishes,” she wrote.

Although she may not share them publicly very often, it’s clear that Britney still shares her cherished throwbacks with her followers now and then as a reminder of just how lucky she feels to have her teenage sons in her life.