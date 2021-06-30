Lawyer for Britney Spears’s ex-husband Kevin Federline speaks out about shocking conservatorship hearing

Britney’s ex-husband Kevin Federline has broken his silence following her bombshell conservatorship hearing. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Britney Spears’ ex-husband, Kevin Federline, has shared his thought’s about his ex-wife’s case through his attorney for the first time since her bombshell conservatorship hearing.

The rapper, who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007, believes that ending her controversial conservatorship would not only be the best for her but will also benefit their two children, Sean, age 15, and Jayden, age 14.

Speaking on behalf of Federline, attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan spoke to People about his client’s concerns. In reference to Sean and Jayden, the lawyer said: “The best thing would be for their mom to be healthy and happy.”

He continued, “And if either of those things aren’t true, it doesn’t provide the best setting for custody to be exercised.”

Kevin Federline ‘only hopes the best’ for ex-wife Britney

As far as Federline’s views are concerned, Kaplan said he “certainly respects Britney and only hopes the best for her because when the best for her is achieved, it’s the best for their kids. The kids love their mother and he wants there to be a healthy and strong relationship.”

Noting the allegations Spears made in her testimony, Kaplan added, “Britney has not been served well by the conservatorship and it’s not consistent with what she wants.”

Kaplan also said that he feels Spears should have the right to request to terminate the conservatorship she has been under since her 2008 hospitalization.

He stated, “I think that she should be able to challenge that. And if that’s what’s best for her, Kevin supports it. If she’s strong and healthy and wants to be in control of her own life, and can do that in a reasonable, responsible fashion, then more power to her.”

Kevin Federline voices concern after shocking conservatorship claims

During the hearing, Spears claimed that she was forced to take lithium, a powerful psychiatric drug, against her will.

“If it was necessary,” said Kaplan, “we have to be concerned about whether she’s okay and if it’s no longer necessary, that’s great too. Just want to make sure that all of the considerations, how she’s doing are taken into account if she seeks to change the custody order in the post-conservatorship era, if that ever comes.”

In February 2021, E! News reported that Federline has “no involvement” in the conservatorship battle, however commended Spears’ care manager, Jodi Montgomery, for doing an “admiral job.”

Kaplan also stated both Spears and Federline were successfully co-parenting their two children.

Spears’ emotional 24-minute hearing last week saw the singer brand her conservatorship “abusive”.

The star alleged that while under the conservatorship, she is forbidden from removing her IUD, having children, or getting married to her boyfriend of five years, Sam Asghari.

Spears’ father and appointed conservator, Jamie Lynn Spears, addressed the court in a statement during the hearing through his attorney, which said, “Mr. Spears is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain. Mr. Spears loves his daughter and misses her very much.”