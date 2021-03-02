Britney Spears shares rare pics of her teenage sons Sean and Jayden: ‘My boys are so big now’

Britney Spears shared a photo of her two teenage sons on Instagram. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Britney Spears took to Instagram on Monday (March 1) to share a photo of her two teenage sons, Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden James, 14, with her 28.5 million Instagram followers.

The 39-year-old pop star posted a photo showing her standing with her two sons on a field. The original photo shows them standing against a clear blue sky, while an edited version shows the sky glowing with golden rays of the sun behind thick clouds.

The two teenage boys are dressed in loose-fitting outfits and are wearing masks. Spears is wearing white shorts and a blue top, and her mask is pulled down below her chin.

“It’s so crazy how time flies… My boys are so big now!!!” Spears writes. “It’s very hard for any mama, especially a mama with boys seeing them grow up so fast.”

The proud mom expressed gratitude that her sons were “such gentlemen” and then explained why she hadn’t posted photos of them in a long time.

“I haven’t posted pictures of them for some time cause they’re at the age where they want to express their own identities, and I totally get it,” she writes. “But I went out of my way to make this cool edit.”

Spears last posted about Sean and Jayden in September 2020

Spears last talked about her sons on Instagram in a September 2020 post, according to People. She talked about their upcoming birthdays and marveled at how fast they were growing, but she did not post photos of them at the time.

“I love you both to the moon and back,” she wrote, “and I hope all of your bday wishes come true and more !!!!!”

Spears shares Sean and Jayden with ex-husband Kevin Federline

Spears and Kevin Federline, 42, tied the knot in a ceremony in Studio City, California, in 2004, after a few months of dating.

The two got married months after Spears’ 55-hour-long marriage to Jason Alexander.

Spears and Federline divorced in 2007, citing irreconcilable differences. Spears entered rehab at a center in Malibu and stayed there for weeks amid growing concerns at the time about her erratic behavior.

Despite Federline’s concerns about Spears’ reported erratic behavior, they agreed to an arrangement to share custody of their kids. In 2018, Federline successfully filed court documents demanding more child support.

Spears is reportedly currently dating 26-year-old Sam Asghari.

The latest news comes after Hulu released the documentary, The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears. Framing Britney Spears follows the pop star’s tumultuous private and professional life.