Britney Spears says she’s ‘cried oceans’ because her boys ‘don’t need’ her anymore

Britney Spears mentioned her teenage sons and new puppy in her latest Instagram photos. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/AdMedia

Britney Spears talked about the reality of her sons getting older on Instagram today – along with an ode to her canine son, Sawyer.

The singer, 40, posted a series of photos that included her in a dress with a heart-shaped pattern. After a few solo shots of her in the off-the-shoulder outfit, she picked up her blue-eyed pup and added him into the photoshoot.

Spears talked about her teenage boys in the caption

In the caption of the photos, the Circus star starts off by recognizing the growth of her puppy, Sawyer. “My baby is getting bigger,” she wrote with an accompanying dog emoji.

After that, Britney went on to talk about her teenage sons, Sean and Jayden, whom she shares with former dancer Kevin Federline. She said that as they’ve gotten older, they don’t rely on her as much, and she has cried over the reality of not being as needed.

“I will just say it just like when my boys got bigger… IT LITERALLY SUCKS,” she said. “They don’t need me anymore… I’ve cried oceans for my boys and I’m not lying!!!!

Britney then went on to say that her sons ask her not to post current photos of them on social media. “Hopefully one day I can show recent pics of us but in the meantime, I respect their wishes.”

The singer then relayed the end of her caption back to her dog – “Oh well… but Sawyer… yes, he’s bigger but he will always need me and I like that,” she wrote.

Britney’s last post with her sons on social media

Britney last posted a photo of her sons to her Instagram feed on March 2nd of last year. The caption details how her teenage sons rely on her less as they have gotten older.

“My boys are so big now!!! I know… I know… it’s very hard for any mama especially a mama with boys seeing them grow up so fast,” Britney wrote.

She also went on to talk about respecting their privacy and letting her sons express themselves.

“I haven’t posted pictures of them for some time cause they’re at the age where they want to express their own identities and I totally get it…. But I went out of my way to make this cool edit and guess what…. They’re finally letting me post it!!!”

When it comes to her other “son,” her dog Sawyer, Britney has shown that she appreciates that he will always need her.

The singer first announced the newest member of her family to her followers on February 15. In the video caption introducing her white Australian shepherd, she made a similar remark that can be tied back to her kids – “He needs me and I like that,” she wrote.

Although her biological sons may wish to keep their privacy, Britney has shown that she has no problem posting her adorable blue-eyed pup “son” to the social media platform.