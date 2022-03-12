Britney Spears took a tour of Drake’s YOLO home in Hidden Hills — Could this be her new pad?

Britney Spears and her fiancé Sam Asghari took a recent tour of Drake’s YOLO home. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson/F.Sadou/Admedia

Drake’s Los Angeles home is officially on the market and Britney Spears is one of the many interested buyers.

The rapper’s estate held a showing on Tuesday after being put on the market the day before. Witnesses told TMZ that among roughly 30 viewers of the property were Spears and her fiancé Sam Asghari.

Drake’s mansion, otherwise known as the YOLO home after his 2012 hit The Motto, is equipped with highly sought-after amenities, such as a recording studio, tennis courts, an in-home theater, and a swimming pool accompanied by an outdoor bar.

The estate rings in at $14.8 million, although it was reported that Spears was interested in the package deal that included two neighboring properties for $22.2 million.

The 12,500 square foot estate already has a high amount of serious inquiries and it is expected to have offers by the end of the week.

Britney Spears hinted at moving in recent Instagram video

Two weeks ago, the Toxic singer posted a video to her Instagram feed to show off the beautiful, gradient sky from a room in her current house. In the post, she said she has lived in her house for seven years and is currently looking for something new.

“I’ve lived in this house for 7 years and I’m in the process of buying a new home… it’s time for a change,” Spears wrote.

Britney’s fans wish her well

Fans of the singer have wished Spears a successful life in a new home that will create new memories outside of her conservatorship. “That’s a pretty beautiful view. But a new view to leave all the old memories behind will be ssoooo much more beautiful,” one user replied to her video.

Followers of the Circus star also want the best for her – including finding her dream house. Could her dream home be Drake’s YOLO home after all?

Another fan wrote, “Go buy the house of your dreams!!”

The news of Drake selling his mansion came shortly after he filed a restraining order on March 3. In documents obtained by E! News, Drake officially took legal action after an alleged stalker named Mesha Collins threatened him and his son.

The new change comes after the artist’s newly found freedom after the break of her controlling conservatorship. After a very public fight against her father’s conservatorship of 13 years, Spears is finally free and ready to make the major life changes she wasn’t able to before.