Britney Spears is ready to move from LA home now that conservatorship has ended

After three months of being a free woman, Britney Spears has decided it’s time to leave her home in Los Angeles behind after seven years.

Following the 13-year conservatorship that gained worldwide media attention, the Toxic superstar decided it was time for a change after the official end of the conservatorship in November of 2021.

Britney told fans she was in the process of buying a new home

The Circus star, known for keeping her fans updated on current happenings through her Instagram feed, shared a video from the view of her current room. The video showed the “spectacular” gradient pink and purple sky over the mountains in her backyard.

Britney mentioned that she has been modest about the house she lives in now, telling her followers that although she always videos herself in one living room, she actually has three living rooms. However, she clarified to her fans that she is in fact in the process of purchasing a new home at the moment.

Although equipped with beautiful So-Cal backyard views and enough living rooms for multiple events, Britney glorified her newfound freedom in the caption by telling her followers “it’s time for a change.”

“So this is the view from my room…it’s pretty spectacular,” the singer wrote in the caption. “I’ve lived in this house for 7 years and I’m in the process of buying a new home… it’s time for a change !!!!”

“I’ve been pretty modest about the home I Live in now !!!! I know you guys have seen me dance in my living room …. but honestly I have 3 living rooms!!!! Maybe one day I’ll give you guys a tour but until then here’s the pink sky,” she continued.

What do Britney’s fans have to say about her moving?

Fans took to Britney’s comments section to show their support and happiness for the singer’s freedom – especially after the whirlwind she has been through this past year. Following the conservatorship with her father and family drama involving her mom Lynne Spears and sister Jamie Lynn Spears, Britney’s decision to move and start fresh had fans excited for her to start anew.

User @shaunashauna_ wrote, “Girl, you worked HARD FOR THE MONEY! Leave the modesty at the door and dance in EVERY living room, in every bedroom, bathroom and hallway. Bask in the light of the reinvention of yourself within these walls, and reclaim your joy.”

Another follower commented on the fact that her current house is “still a prison,” since it is tied to the trouble she has faced over the past years. “A pretty prison is still a prison. Glad you are able to start over on your own terms,” @iwantmorelife wrote.

Others also joined in with similar comments regarding the negative connotation the house had on her life. User @liamarie888 replied, “That’s a pretty beautiful view. But a new view to leave all the old memories behind will be ssoooo much more beautiful.”

Spears announced her new house after signing her book deal

New freedom, a new house, and a new book deal for the artist? According to Page Six, Spears has officially signed on a “Tell-All” book deal said to be worth up to $15 million. Spears landed the deal with the publishing house Simon & Schuster for a tell-all memoir in regards to her life and career in the entertainment industry.

Britney’s new and highly anticipated book deal came after the release of her sister’s national bestselling book, Things I Should Have Said. Jamie Lynn and Britney have been known to battle back and forth on social media about the content in Jamie’s book, with Britney claiming it to be full of deceptive false statements.

With all of the exciting new opportunities on Britney’s road ahead, fans have shown that they are definitely excited to be along for the ride and support her from the sidelines as much as they can – especially if that involves writing her new memoir in the comfort of her brand new house.