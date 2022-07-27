Brendan Fraser unrecognizable in first photos for new movie

Brendan Fraser looks completely different in his new movie, The Whale. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/S bukley

Brendan Fraser looks almost unrecognizable in photos just released from the set of his brand new movie, showing he’s undergone a major transformation for this latest role.

The 53-year-old The Mummy star is starring in the new Darren Aronofsky film, The Whale, where he plays a very chunky 600-pound man.

In the images released yesterday, the former Hollywood hunk looks to have ditched his slim body for that of an individual with a severe weight problem.

It’s as yet unclear how much of that weight actually belongs to Fraser or if it’s all done with clever makeup.

The pic of Fraser was tweeted out by production company A24 as part of an announcement that The Whale and three of their other movies will be premiering at the 79th Venice Film Festival, which is set to begin on August 31.

According to the official synopsis, the movie, which is based on a play by Samuel D. Hunter, will feature Fraser playing the role of a reclusive English teacher suffering from obesity.

He attempts to make a connection with his estranged daughter in the hope of getting “one last chance at redemption.”

Fraser’s daughter will be played by Sadie Sink, who found fame with Netflix’s Stranger Things.

Brendan Fraser looks huge for his role in new movie, The Whale

Premiering at the 79th Venice Film Festival 🇮🇹

• Darren Aronofsky's THE WHALE starring Brendan Fraser and Sadie Sink

• Joanna Hogg's THE ETERNAL DAUGHTER starring Tilda Swinton

• Ti West's PEARL starring Mia Goth pic.twitter.com/AxlAbhWDRo — A24 (@A24) July 26, 2022

Last year, Fraser told Unilad that the film would “be like something you haven’t seen before” and sadly added, “That’s really all I can tell you.”

Unfortunately, there has still been no announcement when The Whale will hit our screens.

Also included in the announcement for Venice by A24 were Pearl starring Mia Goth and The Eternal Daughter starring Tilda Swinton.

Brendan Fraser is back in the big time with new acting roles

Brendan Fraser became super popular in the 1990s and was real hot Hollywood property following mega hits with The Mummy and George of the Jungle. However, his star seemed to fade as we moved into the 2000s.

As per Unilad, Fraser later claimed that he had been blacklisted after allegedly being sexually assaulted by a former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. He then battled with depression and retreated away from the public eye.

According to Variety, The Whale is Fraser’s first leading role since 2013’s direct-to-DVD action movie Breakout, but things are now looking promising. He recently starred in Steven Soderbergh’s No Sudden Movie and also has a role in the upcoming Martin Scorsese western Killers of the Flower Moon”.

Thankfully, Brendan Fraser is back making movies again, and we can’t wait to see what he has to offer.