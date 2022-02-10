Pregnant Mia Goth shows off growing baby bump in t-shirt and leggings

Actress Mia Goth was recently spotted grabbing lunch in Pasadena. Pic credit: Backgrid

Motherhood doesn’t look like it’s too far around the corner for British actress Mia Goth.

The first-time mom-to-be, 28, is expecting a baby with her ex-husband, Transformers star Shia LaBeouf, 35, later this year.

The couple was married in a Las Vegas ceremony in 2016, replete with an Elvis officiant, until a reportedly amicable divorce in late 2018.

The two have gotten back together a few times over the years. Most recently, they were both spotted wearing wedding rings last year during an outing together. Amidst the jogging and biking, the day was rife with public displays of affection, leading to rumors of a rekindling of their romance.

Earlier this week, a pregnant Mia geared up to run a few errands and grab a quick bite to eat, looking happy, relaxed, and ready for motherhood.

What did Mia wear to lunch on Monday?

The actress strolled down the Pasadena sidewalk, rocking a pair of black leggings and a white t-shirt that showed off her growing baby bump and dark sunglasses, and then completed the look with a white purse.

Mia also picked up a lunch bowl at CAVA, a Mediterranean restaurant chain specializing in healthy, customizable salads, where she and her ex-husband have grabbed lunch in the past.

On Monday, expectant mother Mia Goth dressed for comfort and ease while running errands and picking up lunch in Pasadena, California. Pic credit: Backgrid

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth have yet to officially confirm the pregnancy

Although the Suspiria star is obviously pregnant, Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth have not yet confirmed their growing family. There is no information about when the baby is due, or the gender of the baby since neither parent has spoken out.

The couple is known for being extremely private. With the exception of little-used Twitter and Instagram accounts credited to Shia LaBeouf last used in 2020 and 2021, respectively, neither actor has had any significant social media presence recently.

Mia has been spotted sporting her baby bump as far back as last November, with TMZ snapping some photos of her at a Chuck E. Cheese with her former husband and playing arcade games. At that time, it was expected that she would be at least a few months pregnant, which led to much speculation that the due date was not that far off.